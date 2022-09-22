Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Milton man killed in hit and run near Lewes
LEWES, Del. – A Milton man has died after police say he was struck by a truck while riding his bike near Lewes. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m., Saturday as a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the road, roughly half a mile west of Beaver Dam Road.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
WMDT.com
Man arrested on gun charges in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An investigation led to firearm charges for a man in Cambridge Wednesday evening. At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maces Lane for a report of a male subject driving a white pick-up truck waving a gun at another person. Police were able to locate the vehicle at the Cambridge Inn and made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jabron Cooper.
Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood
A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
fox29.com
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
WMDT.com
Stolen firearm, marijuana recovered during Dover traffic stop
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars on weapons charges following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. At around 12:45 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a driver, identified as 39-year-old Leroy Fleming, using a cellular device without utilizing handheld equipment. A traffic stop was initiated, and on contact with Fleming, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
nccpdnews.com
MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL
(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
WGMD Radio
Shooting Injures Two in Middletown
Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Reports Of Person Trapped Under Vehicle In Pike Creek
New Castle County Police are conducting an investigation into an incident that took place Sunday morning. At 9:00 this morning rescue crews from The Mill Creek Fire company along with New Castle County paramedics and New Castle County Police responded to a home in a unit block of Beehler Court in Arundel.
CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m. Officers found two gunshot victims and transported...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
Ocean City Today
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 rape in Ocean City
A 46-year-old man from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman in Ocean City in December 2021. According to a press release from State's Attorney Kris Heiser, Wayne Eugene White was sentenced for second-degree rape, which he pleaded guilty to on June 9, 2022.
WMDT.com
Man convicted, sentenced for killing girlfriend’s dog
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a man on felony animal cruelty charges after he killed his girlfriend’s dog in October 2021. On October 9, 2021, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a complaint that Nathaniel Ennels II had killed his girlfriend’s dog. Deputies were able to locate a video recording of Ennels punching and kicking a 4-year-old miniature schnauzer named Spanky, who was found dead later that day. A necropsy revealed that the cause of death was internal hemorrhaging of the liver and kidneys caused by blunt force trauma.
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
Police increase patrols for ‘unsanctioned’ Jersey Shore pop-up car rally
Officials on Friday said police would boost patrols in Wildwood amid reports of an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally in the Jersey Shore city. Known as H2oi or H2022, the gathering was previously held in Ocean City, Maryland, where authorities faced speeding cars, crashes and large crowds. “This is...
shoredailynews.com
Local family seeks information on missing Oak Hall woman
A local family is suspecting that Alyssa Taylor, 25, of Oak Hall, Va, may have been in a fatal crash on 14 Sept. 2022. Her last known contact was a text message to her mother on 13 Sept., when she told her that she would be traveling with Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va, in a Mack tractor-trailer.
firststateupdate.com
K9 Officer Dies Inside Department Of Correction Vehicle In Smyrna
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is investigating the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officials with the DOC have confirmed that K9 Lux, assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna died on Sunday. Officials, saddened to announce the on-duty passing of K9 Lux, said that K(LUX, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked DOC K9 vehicle on September 18, 2022.
WMDT.com
Firefly festival attendees in Dover asked to take shelter, leave campgrounds due to severe weather
DOVER, DEL. – Attendees of the Firefly music festival in Dover are being told to leave the fairgrounds and take shelter in a vehicle, as a severe weather warning has been issued in the area. The message was sent by the Firefly Festival’s official Twitter account as well as...
