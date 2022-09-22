Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
KSBW.com
Alisal Union School District prepares for transitional kindergarten expansion
SALINAS, Calif. — Construction of new classrooms has begun at Dr. Oscar F. Loya Elementary School in Salinas to accommodate California's expansion of transitional kindergarten. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2021 creating universal TK that is being rolled out in phases. It will culminate in the 2025-26...
Watsonville Peace and Unity March brings community together.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Heavy hearts filled City Plaza Park in Watsonville on Sunday afternoon. Watsonville hosted their 29th annual Peace and Unity March which is a community event that helps remember children and young adults who lost their lives to violence. The event started in 1994 when nine year old Jessica Cruz and her 16-year-old The post Watsonville Peace and Unity March brings community together. appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 23, 2022
SALINAS — National Steinbeck Center will present the first-ever Steinbeck Street Fair and Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street in Salinas. The free event will include local vendors and live music by the Monterey County Pops and The Rob Tracy Band featuring Candie Cobb of Eight Second Ride. Go to steinbeck.org for more information.
KSBW.com
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
benitolink.com
3 Hollister FFA members receive highest honor
Members of the Hollister chapter of the National FFA Organization have access to countless opportunities for hands-on learning, leadership growth, and personal achievement. This year, Hollister High School alumni Taryn Wright, Colby Robinson and Clay Hubbell attained the highest honor the National FFA Organization can award its members, the American FFA Degree. The degree ceremony will be held at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 29.
montereycountyweekly.com
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.
While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
Canyon News
Banana Yellow (31)
UNITED STATES—Graydon Miller was, in some sense, the last victim of McCarthyism. The candidates for Junior State were waiting outside Mr. Morgan’s physics classroom in 1979. He was a fine teacher from Stanford, Palo Alto, and got to be a physics teacher during a two-day school strike where young Graydon fell suddenly ill (fever and vomiting), and his mother, who was on the school board, received praise for keeping him home in solidarity with the teachers.
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police conduct pedestrian safety operation
KING CITY — King City Police Department conducted a Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation on Thursday at various intersections throughout the city in recognition of September as Pedestrian Safety Month. During the Sept. 22 operation, KCPD deployed a pedestrian decoy 144 times crossing the street. On 24, or 17%, of...
KSBW.com
Emergency roadwork forces lane closure in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — One lane of Canyon Del Rey Boulevard in Seaside was closed Friday due to emergency work to shore up a pavement failure, Caltrans reported. The right lane in the westbound direction was closed between Harcourt Avenue and Sonoma Avenue until 9 p.m., the agency said. Caltrans...
First ‘March for Peace’ to be held in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas and the Community Alliance for Safety and Peace have collaborated to host its first March for Peace. On Oct. 1, starting at 1 p.m., residents can meet at the Foods Co. parking lot on Alisal and Towt Street. The March will begin at 2 p.m., go a mile The post First ‘March for Peace’ to be held in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Paulina’s Charcuterie Boards are a (cold) cut above
Paulina Hernandez got an unexpected plus from starting her own charcuterie board business three months ago: she got her name back. “When I was little, everyone called me ‘Pauline’ instead of ‘Paulina,’” she said. “It drove me crazy because that is not who I am. I told one of my teachers, ‘I don’t want to be ‘Paulina’ anymore. I just want to be ‘Lina,’ which is what people have called me ever since.”
King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
Vegetation Fire in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 2:56 PM- Cal Fire BEU told KION that the fire is holding at two acres currently. Crews are working to complete containment lines around the perimeter. There are no structure threats at this time. Cal Fire BEU confirm that the fire started from a vehicle on the side of The post Vegetation Fire in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
Moss Landing substation fire bringing air quality concerns two days later
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been over 48 hours since a fire sparked at the Moss Landing powerplant substation, and things appear normal again. Read more: Highway 1 opened after Tesla-powered PG&E substation fire The harbor is seeing cars in the parking lot again, and whale watchers can enjoy the pastime without concerns for their The post Moss Landing substation fire bringing air quality concerns two days later appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Shooting injures 1 in King City
KING CITY — King City Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured one person after an attempted robbery. On Sept. 22 at about 10:38 p.m., local police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of the 700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue. With assistance from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, officers subsequently found a victim in the 48000 block of Loneoak Street with a gunshot wound.
Laureles Grade closed and Highway 1 backed up due to vehicle hitting power pole
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): The roadways in Carmel Valley are congested due to two separate incidents. According to CHP Monterey, Laureles Grade at Southview Lane and the Summit is still closed from the vegetation fire earlier Thursday afternoon. Fire crews are continuing to clean up the fire that burned to two acres. CHP did also The post Laureles Grade closed and Highway 1 backed up due to vehicle hitting power pole appeared first on KION546.
Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An RV fire on southbound Highway 101 has caused driver traffic delays. The solo passenger reported mechanical problems, pulled over, and said the interior was filled with smoke. The fire then started shortly after at around 1:40 p.m. The RV is parked near the left lane shoulder near the Airport Boulevard offramp. The post Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Laureles Grade reopens after closure
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — If you're in Carmel Valley, you won't be leaving any time soon. Laureles Grade is still closed at Southview Lane and at the summit as fire crews continue to mop up a fire that burned less than two acres, the California Highway Patrol reported. According...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
