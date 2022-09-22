Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department reports 3 Street Vibrations arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday that there were three arrests for driving under the influence in Street Vibrations venues within the city of Reno. Police said there were also 18 citations given. Last year, police reported one DUI arrest and one misdemeanor arrest and gave 34...
4 suspects arrested in attempted burglary of Beverly Hills home, police say
Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday.
Woman found beaten to death following Lancaster home invasion
One person is in custody after a woman in her 50s was discovered beaten to death inside a home in Lancaster. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home on the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue just after midnight Sunday for a report of a home invasion and burglary call. When deputies arrived […]
CBS News
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
foxla.com
Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga dies; deputy injured
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A suspect who approached a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy with a knife has died after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities. According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car related to a retail theft near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
2urbangirls.com
Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General indicted on murder charge
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday,...
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say
Police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after reports of a shooting sparked a short vehicle pursuit. The post 3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks. The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at...
signalscv.com
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country
Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter.
2news.com
Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Deadly Shooting in Sparks
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 28th. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was...
