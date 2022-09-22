Read full article on original website
Zeb.E
5d ago
Many people had rough childhoods That's no excuse to rob a 3-year old of her's or even the father who's main tasks are provide and protect her from the evils in this world. I'm a strong opponent of the death penalty, but sometimes it fits the crime. This is a sad story, for all parties involved.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
Wave 3
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week. On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead. The Jefferson...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 10 years for death of Moore High School student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 10 years in prison for the death of a Moore High School student. Shalae Stewart was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Mykhi Brown. Stewart also pleaded guilty to other charges in July. The 16-year-old was killed in February of...
WLKY.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of injuring 4 in crash
The charges against a Louisville man accused in a crash that left four people injured have been dropped. According to police, 20-year-old Robert Risen was speeding on Sept. 19 on Dixie Highway when Shively police attempted to stop him. Court records said that Risen ran a red light at Upper...
WLKY.com
Kevon Lawless trial aftermath: Accomplice appears in court, victims’ families react to verdict
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kevon Lawless awaits sentencing for the murders of Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles, his accomplice in the crime,Evan Ross, will also be jailed at Metro Corrections for now. On Monday, Ross, who pled guilty to being Lawless’ getaway driver, faced the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested a man accused in a deadly DUI crash. According to an arrest slip, Shwe Tun, 55, was driving south in the 5600 block of New Cut Road on Sunday night when he turned into a driveway, in front of a motorcycle.
wdrb.com
New Albany man sentenced to 17 years in fatal shooting over drug deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for fatally shooting a man in New Albany in 2021. Vance Martin was sentenced Monday morning. "He was sentenced to 17 years," said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. "16 years up at the Department...
wdrb.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of fleeing traffic stop, seriously injuring 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested last week after police said he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that seriously injured four people is no longer facing any charges. According to Josh Abner, a spokesman for the County Attorney's Office, prosecutors moved to...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man, juvenile accomplice committed armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he and a juvenile accomplice committed an armed carjacking. According to court documents, 21-year-old Michael Greenwell was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police say the carjacking took place on Monday, just before 6 a.m. in the area of...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
wdrb.com
3 arrested after LMPD drug bust finds more than 17 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 17 pounds of cocaine is now off the streets in Louisville after a bust by Louisville Metro Police. The department posted pictures on social media Tuesday announcing the bust, saying three people were arrested. They uncovered 17-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, $100,000 in cash and...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Police, Feds warn of ‘sextortion’ scam targeting teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are warning parents of a new social media scam targeting teenage boys. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate local cases of a “sextortion” scam. According to LMPD spokeswoman...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24th that left one dead and three injured.
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man shot on the Watterson Expressway as 37-year old Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar. He was found shot on I264 East near Exit 10 on September 18. He died at University Hospital five days later. See the previous story below:. Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
WLKY.com
23-year-old woman found shot to death in Newburg, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Newburg. According to Louisville Metro police, the body of Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, was found dead around noon on Wednesday in the 5300 block of Rangeland Road. A coroner's report confirms this is also the...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman worries police chase endangered innocent bystanders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DaTanya Morgan was walking to her car Thursday afternoon when she decided to pause and oil her dry feet. Suddenly, she heard a loud crash and looked up to see a silver sedan speeding past her house, followed by Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers. Bank robbery...
Comments / 6