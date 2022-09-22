ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 6

Zeb.E
5d ago

Many people had rough childhoods That's no excuse to rob a 3-year old of her's or even the father who's main tasks are provide and protect her from the evils in this world. I'm a strong opponent of the death penalty, but sometimes it fits the crime. This is a sad story, for all parties involved.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
LA GRANGE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Murder#Marijuana#Violent Crime
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Police, Feds warn of ‘sextortion’ scam targeting teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are warning parents of a new social media scam targeting teenage boys. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate local cases of a “sextortion” scam. According to LMPD spokeswoman...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

23-year-old woman found shot to death in Newburg, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Newburg. According to Louisville Metro police, the body of Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, was found dead around noon on Wednesday in the 5300 block of Rangeland Road. A coroner's report confirms this is also the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy