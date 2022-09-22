ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Judge Removes Potential Defense From WWE 2K Lawsuit

PWInsider reports that a judge has eliminated a possible defense in the ongoing WWE-2K lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos. Judge Staci M. Yandle is presiding over the trial and issued a memorandum and order yesterday. The defendants wanted to argue that the use of Randy Orton’s tattoos in the game were ‘de minimis’ (too minor) to be considered a matter of law. Yandle ruled otherwise.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.23.22

We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team

Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
411mania.com

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
WWE
411mania.com

Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At tonight’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Bayley
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Burning Spirit Night 15 Results: New NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Champs

NJPW held night fifteen of its Burning Spirit tour today at Takamatsu City General Gymnasium/First Stadium from Kagawa. Here are results, via Fightful:. * BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. United Empire (Gideon Grey, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) * BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & KENTA) def....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Extreme Rules 2022#The Wells Fargo Center
411mania.com

Updated Impact Bound For Glory Lineup

Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s Victory Road Impact! Plus special. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact...
WWE
411mania.com

Aliyah Reportedly Dealing With An Injury, Note On When She’ll Be Back

Aliyah has been absent from WWE after she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the women’s WWE tag team titles a couple of weeks ago. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Aliyah has been out of action with an injury. However, it’s believed the injury is minor as she is listed to return next week. The injury was briefly mentioned on TV.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK

AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
WWE
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
WWE
411mania.com

The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match

The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy