411mania.com
Judge Removes Potential Defense From WWE 2K Lawsuit
PWInsider reports that a judge has eliminated a possible defense in the ongoing WWE-2K lawsuit over Randy Orton’s tattoos. Judge Staci M. Yandle is presiding over the trial and issued a memorandum and order yesterday. The defendants wanted to argue that the use of Randy Orton’s tattoos in the game were ‘de minimis’ (too minor) to be considered a matter of law. Yandle ruled otherwise.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.23.22
We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Steiner Diner – Rick and Scott Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using Steiner Last Name, and More!
-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!. -Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner,...
411mania.com
Gabe Sapolsky Returns To WWE, Now Part Of The Creative Team
Another person who worked with Triple H in NXT has returned to WWE, as PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky is back on the creative team. While he is working with creative, it’s unknown if it will be the main roster or NXT. He’s the latest member of Triple H’s team to return to the company after Ryan Katz and Road Dogg. They were released in January 2022.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
411mania.com
Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At tonight’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
411mania.com
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
411mania.com
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
NJPW Burning Spirit Night 15 Results: New NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Champs
NJPW held night fifteen of its Burning Spirit tour today at Takamatsu City General Gymnasium/First Stadium from Kagawa. Here are results, via Fightful:. * BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. United Empire (Gideon Grey, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) * BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & KENTA) def....
411mania.com
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Lineup
Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s Victory Road Impact! Plus special. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards. * Impact...
411mania.com
Aliyah Reportedly Dealing With An Injury, Note On When She’ll Be Back
Aliyah has been absent from WWE after she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the women’s WWE tag team titles a couple of weeks ago. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Aliyah has been out of action with an injury. However, it’s believed the injury is minor as she is listed to return next week. The injury was briefly mentioned on TV.
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results From Stockton 9.24.22: Braun Strowman Teams With New Day, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday in Stockton, California with Braun Strowman in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. * Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. * The New...
411mania.com
Update On When AEW Could Potentially Debut In The UK
AEW has been around for three years and has yet to go outside the country, although it will debut in Canada next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is still planning a debut in the UK, although a show hasn’t been announced at this time. The earliest for a show would be summer of next year, at Craven Cottage. The venue is the home of Fulham FC, which Tony Khan’s father Shahid owns.
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
411mania.com
The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match
The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 9.23.22: Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
– WWE NXT Held its latest live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Havert L Fenn Center. Here are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Stacks Lorenzo beat Quincy Elliott. * Axiom beat Trick Williams. * Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler) came...
