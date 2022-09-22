ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

talkbusiness.net

Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?

Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Arkansas recreational marijuana measure approved for November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas is one step closer to getting a recreational marijuana program after a written decision by the state Supreme Court said it will allow the ballot measure to be placed on the upcoming November ballot. This comes after a back-and-forth dispute all summer between the...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Political winds blowing in legal weed’s direction

You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”. The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer. The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor names Mark White to head Department of Human Services

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – After one week since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the resignation of Cindy Gillespie, a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been appointed. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Gillespie’s place.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

ACDS Receives $1.39M Grant from the Delta Regional Authority, U.S. Department of Labor to Scale Up and Scale Out Tech Opportunities in Rural Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS) has been awarded $1,390,214 by the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative to further their proven model utilizing Pre-Apprenticeship Training, Work-Based Learning Internships, and Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP) to address IT-related workforce gaps throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Encore: The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery

BEN PAVIOUR, BYLINE: In Virginia, historians and descendants of people who were enslaved have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion. They want it to focus on slavery as it was practiced there in the house's early decades. Then, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour had a look around.
VIRGINIA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
MAGNOLIA, AR
THV11

How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Agriculture Hall of Fame welcomes nominees

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is November 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state’s economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted.
ARKANSAS STATE
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KANSAS CITY, MO
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE

