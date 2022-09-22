Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?
Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
Issue 2: Changing the vote threshold
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In November, Arkansans will be voting on whether or not to increase the percentage of votes needed to pass amendments to the state constitution and ballot initiatives from a simple majority to 60 percent. The ballot question is known as Issue 2. Protect AR Rights is a coalition opposed to […]
Polling shows shift in Arkansas independent voters
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a little more than a month to go before election day, a new poll shows a unique trend in Arkansas. This month, Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College released their latest poll for the 2022 midterms. Republicans still seem to have a firm grip in the most high-profile cases. […]
actionnews5.com
Arkansas recreational marijuana measure approved for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas is one step closer to getting a recreational marijuana program after a written decision by the state Supreme Court said it will allow the ballot measure to be placed on the upcoming November ballot. This comes after a back-and-forth dispute all summer between the...
magnoliareporter.com
Political winds blowing in legal weed’s direction
You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Arkansas, just wait because it will change.”. The same could be said about Arkansas politics. It just takes longer. The state was dominated by Democrats for 150 years. As late as 2008, Republicans couldn’t even...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor names Mark White to head Department of Human Services
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before the Arkansas...
KHBS
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
Kait 8
New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – After one week since Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the resignation of Cindy Gillespie, a new secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has been appointed. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Gillespie’s place.
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
neareport.com
ACDS Receives $1.39M Grant from the Delta Regional Authority, U.S. Department of Labor to Scale Up and Scale Out Tech Opportunities in Rural Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS) has been awarded $1,390,214 by the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative to further their proven model utilizing Pre-Apprenticeship Training, Work-Based Learning Internships, and Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP) to address IT-related workforce gaps throughout Arkansas.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
"Our baby was wanted and loved." Complications of Arkansas's abortion ban
An Arkansas family traveled hundreds of miles to get abortion care out of state due to legal blocks—and were forced to make a decision they never imagined. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June has led a number of states, including Arkansas, to enact abortion bans.
ualrpublicradio.org
Encore: The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery
BEN PAVIOUR, BYLINE: In Virginia, historians and descendants of people who were enslaved have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion. They want it to focus on slavery as it was practiced there in the house's early decades. Then, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour had a look around.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
magnoliareporter.com
Agriculture Hall of Fame welcomes nominees
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is November 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state’s economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted.
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
scenicstates.com
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
Arkansas Department of Health to open flu vaccine clinics
The Arkansas Department of Health is beginning to prepare for the dreaded flu season. They are hoping to help break the curve before it gets truly started.
Arkansas sets date for community flu vaccine clinics
The Arkansas Department of Health announced it will be providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the new flu season starting Monday, Sept. 26.
