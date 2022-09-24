ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas vs. Texas Tech football game preview, prediction

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aQ2E_0i6FiNFG00

A pair of Lone Star State rivals meet up as Texas takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Both sides come in at 2-1 on the year: Texas with two easy non-conference wins plus a 1-point loss to Alabama; and Tech with a win over a then-ranked Houston, but coming off a 13-point loss on the road to NC State.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

Texas vs. Texas Tech football preview, prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5h8B_0i6FiNFG00
Week 4 college football schedule: Texas vs. Texas Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Texas -6

O/U: 59.5

Moneyline: UT -300 TECH +200

FPI pick: Texas 80.5%

What you need to know

Texas. Not exactly breaking news that Bijan Robinson is the engine of the Texas offense. The running back is 1st in the Big 12 with 147.67 total yards per game, scoring (12 ppg), total points (36), and total TDs (6), and is 2nd in rush yards (311), rushing TDs (5), and rush yards per game (103.7). Having Robinson there as a credible threat in play-action helps open space for Longhorn receivers like Xavier Worthy to gain ground on Tech's back seven, which has struggled in coverage, 1 of a dozen FBS teams to allow at least 3 pass plays of 50-plus yards this season.

Texas Tech. Don't overlook the Red Raiders' ability to put Robinson and the Longhorn attack overall in jeopardy. Tech is playing better than expected on the line, ranking 9th in FBS so far allowing only a shade over 2 ypc, is 18th by allowing 82.7 rush ypg, and is top 20 nationally allowing fewer than 90 rushing yards per game and all of 0.7 rushing touchdowns. The unit can plug holes and shrink the pocket with a battery of tackles at the behind the line to challenge Robinson early.

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Fast Facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVnaY_0i6FiNFG00

+ Tech is 4th nationally with 373.7 passing yards per game

+ Texas is 101st nationally in 3rd down offense (0.333)

+ Tech is minus-1.67 in turnover margin, 123rd nationally

+ Texas is 7-1 when it out-gains opponents under Steve Sarkisian and 0-7 when outgained by opponents

+ Tech is 18th nationally in run defense, allowing 82.7 ypg

+ Texas is 1-6 when scoring 0-29 points under Sarkisian and 6-2 when scoring 30 or more

+ Texas Tech has held opponents to under 30 points in 6 straight games

+ Texas is 2-6 under Sark when the game is decided by 1-9 points

+ Tech is 14-12 all-time in Big 12 openers, but 0-5 in openers against Texas

+ Texas is 4-2 under Sark when winning the turnover margin and 1-4 when losing it

+ Tech is 115th nationally rushing for 101.7 ypg

+ UT is 4-1 when it wins the T.O.P. under Sarkisian and 3-7 when losing it

+ Texas Tech is 5-4 in home Big 12 openers

+ Texas is 1-7 under Sark when allowing 30-plus points

Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction

If this one comes down to turnovers, then Texas should prevail: the Longhorns have just 1 turnover in 3 games and none in the last 2. Donovan Smith has thrown 5 picks in the last 2 outings for Tech with 3 TD passes.

But the Red Raiders can still put the ball in the air. Only 3 other teams do it better than Tech, which is almost at 374 passing yards per game, and has the physicality in the front seven that can challenge Texas' plan to run the ball with power early in the game.

A few net zero or negative plays in the first quarter and Tech can establish important rhythm by forcing the Longhorn offense off the field on 3rd downs. QB is still a question for Texas: Quinn Ewers will be in uniform for the game after the injury against Alabama, but it's unknown if he'll play.

Whoever does will have a marked advantage at the skill positions compared to Texas Tech, especially at receiver, as the Longhorn receivers match up well against the Red Raiders' secondary.

College Football HQ Prediction: Texas 37, Texas Tech 31

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Related
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34

2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire: Texas series 'should' continue, but Longhorns afraid to get beat

Texas Tech landed the biggest win of the Joey McGuire era to date Saturday when the Red Raiders held off Texas 37-34 in overtime. The Longhorns entered the game ranked, with their lone loss coming to Alabama in the season's second game. But Texas Tech, which previously knocked off a ranked Houston team in Lubbock in overtime, made the plays it needed to to pull off the upset.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech

So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Social media, fans react to Texas Tech upset of No. 22 Texas football

A big-time letdown transpired for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football in a tough upset loss on the road in overtime to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas had a shot to close out this game after taking a double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football

It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#College Football#Texas A M#American Football#Eastern Tv#Espn#Stream#Fbs#The Red Raiders
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
hornsillustrated.com

The King’s Gambit: Steve Sarkisian

Remember who you are dealing with. Steve Sarkisian, considered by his peers and former players, as one of the best quarterbacks coaches and play callers in college football. The Texas Longhorns travel to good ol’ Lubbock, Texas to play the ever loving Texas Tech Red Raiders. Known for their excellent tortilla hurling, fans do not like Texas very much and for good reason. Texas usually wins, by a lot, but not always.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech police searching for fan who shoved UT player after game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech police are searching for a fan seen on video pushing a University of Texas student athlete after Saturday’s game. Texas Tech Athletics condemned the action on social media, saying:. A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student athlete was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
