CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Labor has awarded the state of Nevada a grant of more than $4.5 million for better access to unemployment insurance benefits. The money will go towards ensuring better access to unemployment insurance for those who may have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, the Department of Labor said in a press release.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO