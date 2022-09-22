ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

Analysis: Nevada emerging as tightest 2022 Senate race and that’s a problem for Democrats

Senate Democrats are playing defense in Nevada, a must-win state to hold or expand the party’s current razor-thin majority. A swath of recent polls shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trailing Republican rival Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and the scion of a prominent GOP political family. That puts Senate Democrats in a tough position as Election Day nears.
NEVADA STATE
zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nye County, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Nye County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
City
Beatty, NV
Local
Nevada Government
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity

On a hot summer morning in Diamond Valley, Nevada, hay farmer Marty Plaskett stood next to a large rotating sprinkler system at ground level as it watered his green alfalfa field. “This water here is spraying mainly in the crop canopy, so it’s spraying directly to the ground,” said Plaskett,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Susie Lee
Person
Jacky Rosen
culinaryunion226.org

🗳️ NEW: Culinary Union's Midterm endorsements!

Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Early Vote: Saturday, October 22 - Friday, November 4, 2022. Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Midterm Election. You can find the endorsement guide here. Over 250 Culinary Union...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Project#Yucca Mountain#Nevada Reno#Nuclear Waste#Politics State#The Department Of Energy#Congressional#Democrats#United Members
KOLO TV Reno

Department of Labor awards Nevada an Equity Grant

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Labor has awarded the state of Nevada a grant of more than $4.5 million for better access to unemployment insurance benefits. The money will go towards ensuring better access to unemployment insurance for those who may have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, the Department of Labor said in a press release.
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar

This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
pvtimes.com

100-acre Basin Solar in Pahrump project killed amid public outcry

Representatives of Consolidated Edison Development Inc. in July revealed plans for a 100-acre solar field on private land in the Pahrump Valley, triggering yet another wave of unrest in a community that has boradly opposed large-scale solar projects. Amid public criticism of the Basin Solar project, Nye County commissioners have...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dept. of Labor grants Nevada $4.5M grant to assist with unemployment access

Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning. Federal judge won't block plan to transfer some youth offenders to Angola. Updated: 17 minutes ago. Birthdays for Saturday, September 24. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy