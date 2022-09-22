Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Analysis: Nevada emerging as tightest 2022 Senate race and that’s a problem for Democrats
Senate Democrats are playing defense in Nevada, a must-win state to hold or expand the party’s current razor-thin majority. A swath of recent polls shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trailing Republican rival Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and the scion of a prominent GOP political family. That puts Senate Democrats in a tough position as Election Day nears.
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
If You Think California Is The Best Place To Live For Low Humidity, Think Again
If you're in the market for a new home there are many considerations to take into account wherever you decide to move, including the weather.
marketplace.org
Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity
On a hot summer morning in Diamond Valley, Nevada, hay farmer Marty Plaskett stood next to a large rotating sprinkler system at ground level as it watered his green alfalfa field. “This water here is spraying mainly in the crop canopy, so it’s spraying directly to the ground,” said Plaskett,...
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
culinaryunion226.org
🗳️ NEW: Culinary Union's Midterm endorsements!
Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Early Vote: Saturday, October 22 - Friday, November 4, 2022. Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Midterm Election. You can find the endorsement guide here. Over 250 Culinary Union...
1 in 4 Nevada renters paying $250 more monthly rent; 5% paying $500 more
Monthly rent went up $250 or more in the past year for more than one out of every four renters in Nevada, according to a report released on Friday.
Liz Cheney speaks at Nevada State Dinner Gala
Congresswoman Liz Cheney was the guest speaker at Thursday night's Nevada State Dinner Gala, hosted by the Vegas Chamber in Washington, DC.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Department of Labor awards Nevada an Equity Grant
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Labor has awarded the state of Nevada a grant of more than $4.5 million for better access to unemployment insurance benefits. The money will go towards ensuring better access to unemployment insurance for those who may have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, the Department of Labor said in a press release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
I’m a lifelong Republican, and I’m supporting Democrat Cisco Aguilar
This opinion column was submitted by Kristopher Dahir, a Sparks city councilmember, pastor and former Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state. A strong electoral system is one of the cornerstones of our American democracy, and I have considered it a privilege to exercise my fundamental right to vote since I cast my first ballot more than three decades ago. ...
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
pvtimes.com
100-acre Basin Solar in Pahrump project killed amid public outcry
Representatives of Consolidated Edison Development Inc. in July revealed plans for a 100-acre solar field on private land in the Pahrump Valley, triggering yet another wave of unrest in a community that has boradly opposed large-scale solar projects. Amid public criticism of the Basin Solar project, Nye County commissioners have...
Fox5 KVVU
Dept. of Labor grants Nevada $4.5M grant to assist with unemployment access
Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning. Federal judge won't block plan to transfer some youth offenders to Angola. Updated: 17 minutes ago. Birthdays for Saturday, September 24. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!
