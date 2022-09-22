ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Narduzzi Says Top Three Pitt QBs 'Ready to Roll'

By Stephen Thompson
 3 days ago

Kedon Slovis, Nate Yarnell and Nick Patti are all "ready to roll" according to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had to play the last six quarters of football without their starting quarterback and their back up didn't even travel for their first road game of the season last weekend.

Nate Yarnell made the first start of his career in Week 3 against Western Michigan, but it appears that he will be bumped back down to his former spot as the third-string signal-caller. With kickoff against Rhode Island less than 48 hours away, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said all of his quarterbacks are available.

"Slovis is ready to roll. Nate Yarnell is ready to roll. Nick Patti is ready to roll," Narduzzi said "Looking forward to seeing what happens out there and hoping for a good game.”

Slovis had been dealing with an undisclosed injury that was reported to be a concussion. Narduzzi said he was cleared early last week but the team held him out of action during Week 3 as a precaution. Patti has been nursing an ankle injury. Both occurred in the Tennessee game two weeks ago.

Assuming this week's game unfolds in a manner similar to how most FCS vs. Power 5 matchups do, all three players could see action.

