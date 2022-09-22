ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddock, ND

Fox News

North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead

Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
MCHENRY, ND
