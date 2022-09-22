Read full article on original website
North Dakota cops say 'no evidence' Cayler Ellingson was 'Republican extremist' or death 'involved politics'
Police in North Dakota said that there's "no evidence" showing that politics were involved in the incident where Shannon Brandt, according to an affidavit, admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV, leaving the teenager dead. Brandt, 41, is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as...
Pennsylvania pro-life activist arrested by FBI, charged with assaulting clinic escort
A Catholic pro-life activist was arrested Friday at his rural Pennsylvania home and charged with physically assaulting a Planned Parenthood clinic escort last year. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintnersville, Pennsylvania, is co-founder and president of The King’s Men, a Catholic ministry that aims to spiritually mentor young Catholic men.
Shannon Brandt: What we know about the North Dakota man who mowed down Cayler Ellingson with SUV
GLENFIELD, N.D. — Shannon Brandt, the North Dakota man who allegedly admitted to mowing down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV on September 18, is described by neighbors as a "loner" with mental health conditions. The 41-year-old is being charged with criminal vehicular homicide, as well as leaving the...
North Dakota community members describe Cayler Ellingson as an 'exceptional child' with bright future ahead
Community members in North Dakota are reeling over the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, and say that he was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to mowing down Ellingson in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 in a 911 call made after the incident, according to an affidavit. The two were at a local bar's street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, before the incident happened, and Brandt alleged that he got into a "political argument" with Ellingson, who he alleged was part of a "Republican extremist group." North Dakota officials have said that neither of Brandt's allegations are true.
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: 'There's a lack of value for life... no fear of consequences'
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. "There's a lack of value...
Elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan shot after 'heated conversation,' pro-life group says
An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot in the shoulder while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to the Right to Life of Michigan. The "victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the...
Detroit news anchor killed, family wounded in failed murder-suicide
A Detroit area news anchor was the victim of a botched murder-suicide. WWJ-AM news anchor Jim Matthews was murdered Friday in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, by an unidentified 54-year-old described as a frequent visitor to Matthews's house. The attempted murder suspect reportedly intended to kill Matthews, his two young children, and...
Navy Pier 3 year old: Boy allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan in Chicago dies
A 3-year-old Illinois boy has died from his injuries six days after his aunt allegedly pushed him off of Chicago's Navy Pier into Lake Michigan. Cook County Medical Examiner records confirm that the toddler died shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The boy was identified as Josiah Brown, according to Fox 32 Chicago.
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut
Two Maryland men were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Justice Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment Thursday charging 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainier, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
Republican Dr. Scott Jensen rips opponent Gov. Tim Walz over alleged fraud: 'He's gotten caught red-handed'
Texas Gov. Abbott's campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in and...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears in Texas, other states despite legal ban on official travel
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appeared to flout his own state’s laws by speaking at an event in Texas, one of 22 states for which California has banned official government travel. Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political...
California Gov. Newsom signs bill allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a state ID
California residents can now acquire a state ID regardless of immigration status under a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. "We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants," Newsom said after signing the legislation. "That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day."
Cayler Ellingson's family hosts prayer service for slain 18-year-old: 'Kind, smart, and big-hearted person'
The family of Cayler Ellingson hosted a prayer service on Sunday night at a funeral home in Carrington, North Dakota, for the teenager who died after Shannon Brandt allegedly admitted to mowing him down with an SUV. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted during a 911 call during the early morning hours...
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier remembered as beloved matriarch 'filled with joy and beauty'
Georgia real estate office manager Debbie Collier’s son is speaking out for the first time after his mother’s shocking death earlier this month, as investigators race to find a suspect. Jeffrey Bearden, Collier’s son, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his mother was the kindest, greatest influence...
NBC's Chuck Todd suggests welcoming more migrants will solve the inflation crisis
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd featured a segment on Sunday claimed illegal immigration could be the best solution for inflation. The NBC anchor commented on Republican governors such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moving migrants and illegal immigrants to liberal cities like New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C. and even Martha’s Vineyard to protest the border crisis under the Biden administration.
Buttigieg’s 2022 mission in New Hampshire that could potentially pay dividends in 2024
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg returns to the crucial general election battleground state of New Hampshire on Saturday, to headline a major state Democratic Party fundraising gala. While the mission of the trip is to support Democrats running in November’s midterm elections, his stop in the state...
Kamala Harris suggests 'you don't have to change your faith' to agree with Democrats on abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested during an interview in Wisconsin that people do not have to "change" their faith or abandon "deeply held beliefs" to "agree the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body." WISN 12's Jared Jordan asked Harris about Wisconsin's role in...
Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as Ian gains strength in the Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for the lower Florida Keys on Sunday evening as Tropical Storm Ian continues gaining steam in the Caribbean. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state on Saturday and urged residents to prepare for the storm.
SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US
A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
