Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Mueller State Park, Photo Credit: Heather Randall

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace.

According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.

On the weekend of October 1 and 2, firewood will be distributed from the park near Divide from 10 AM to 4 PM each day. A mix of dry and green wood will be offered, with un-split firewood rounds cut to approximately 12 to 24 inches.

A donation of $60 to $80 is sought and while trailers aren't allowed, pick-up trucks are permitted. The $60 donation is for full short-bed truck pickup and the $80 donation is for full long-bed truck pickup.

Mueller State Park is known for its fall colors, located roughly 45 minutes west of Colorado Springs. The wood pick-up will be located at Gate 36, which is found off Highway 67, roughly two miles south of the turn onto Highway 67 in Divide and one mile north of the main park entrance.

“The Friends of Mueller State Park continue to be a valuable partner with the park and this firewood sale has started to become an important fundraiser for them,” said Brian Kerrigan, park manager.

Visit Mueller State Park this fall to go leaf-peeping. It's on the way to Cripple Creek and the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour and makes for a great stop for hiking, wildlife viewing, and photography.