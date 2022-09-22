Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Babies smile over carrots and scowl over kale inside the womb, ultrasounds show
Fetuses in the womb scowled after their mothers ate kale but smiled after they ate carrots, according to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England. The study offers a rare look at how fetuses respond to flavors in real time. The researchers gave the...
19-year-old mom gives birth to twins with different biological dads
A Brazilian woman from southwest Goiás gave birth to twin babies that have different biological dads. This is an extremely rare incident and has been reported only around 20 times in the world before.
A pregnant woman's rare surgery to treat her unborn child: Doctors took her fetus out of the womb, operated, then put it back to carry to term
Jacqueline Schumer went viral on TikTok for saying she had to give birth 14 weeks early so her fetus could have surgery for spina bifida.
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
MedicalXpress
Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? What the science says
Soon after a baby is born, it's getting more common these days for the father or non-birthing parent to be encouraged to put the newborn directly on their chest. This skin-to-skin contact is often termed "kangaroo care," as it mimics the way kangaroos provide warmth and security to babies. Mothers...
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
My baby girl went to bed ‘happy and healthy’ but never woke up
WHEN mum Tara Lyons and dad Daniel O'Sullivan put their 15-month-old daughter to bed - they never imagined it would be the last time they tucked her in. Little Sofia Lyons-O'Sullivan had been 'happy and healthy', but had been suffering with the sniffles in April 2020. Her parents just thought...
KIDS・
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
survivornet.com
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
TODAY.com
Parents of baby who spent 6 months in NICU ask his nurse to become his godmother
Austyn Evans was worried when she received the kind of news no mom-to-be wants to hear: her baby’s heart rate was dropping, and he needed to be delivered early. As soon as he was born, baby Conrad got rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he met a NICU nurse named Carly Miller. Little did anyone know that this meeting between a tiny patient and a dedicated caregiver would lead to a lifelong relationship.
parentherald.com
A Simple Nose Bleed in Pregnancy Can Be a Sign That Mom and Baby Are in Danger
At 37 weeks pregnant, Krissy LePage found herself unexpectedly in a hospital where a doctor told her the baby needed to be delivered as soon as possible because she was very sick. LePage could not believe what was suddenly happening. Hours prior, she was just at their home, sitting on...
cohaitungchi.com
Do Babies Cry Within the Womb?
Many parents treasure the chance to get a sneak peek at their babies through ultrasounds screenings during pregnancy. They often delight in getting to see their little one in real-time, showing off new skills like kicking, waving, or sucking their thumb. You are reading: Does a baby cry in the...
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
Formula May Be Right for Infants, but Experts Warn That Toddlers Don’t Need It
Christina Szalinski September 21, 2022 By Christina Szalinski. Formulas for toddlers are a burgeoning business in the United States: Sales of the drinks more than doubled in recent years as companies convinced parents that their little ones needed the liquid boost. But many experts warn that these products, designed for children ages 1 to 3, fill no nutritional needs beyond what is available in a typical toddler diet, are subject to less regulation than infant formula, and are expensive.
parentherald.com
Ultrasound Shows How Fetuses React to Foods Their Moms Eat
According to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England, babies in the womb smiled after they ate carrots but scowled after their moms ate kale. The study offers a rare glimpse at how fetuses respond to flavors in real-time. The researchers gave the participating pregnant women capsules that contained powdered versions of the two foods.
Babies in womb ‘laugh’ digesting carrot but ‘grimace’ at greens, study shows
Babies in the womb react to what their mothers eat, according to a landmark study by researchers in the UK.Scientists at Durham University took 4D ultrasound scans of 100 pregnant women, recording the babies’ facial expressions to find out how they react to different flavours from a variety of foods eaten by their mothers.Babies in the womb were found grimacing when they smelt and tasted greens, but smiled for carrots, according to evidence uncovered by the study.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Study finds fetuses enjoy carrots, but dislike kale
A new study in the journal Psychological Science found that developing what foods you may like could start in the womb.
parentherald.com
Skin-to-Skin Contact: Why Is It Good Not Only for Babies but Also for Parents
A mother's body is a new baby's only natural and healthy environment. Thus, mothers are called to rip off the clothing that stands between them and their babies and go skin-to-skin literally. "The very best environment for a baby to grow and thrive is the mother's body. When placed skin-to-skin...
MedicalXpress
Babies in the womb react differently to flavours: researchers
Babies in the womb are big fans of carrots but not so much leafy green vegetables—and show it in their faces, scientists said in a new study published Thursday. Researchers at Durham University in northeast England said the findings were the first direct evidence that babies react differently to various smells and tastes before they are born.
Tinybeans
