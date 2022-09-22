Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day
While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
Husker Hour: Coaching Carousel, Volleyball Latest, Amie Just
Plenty of coaching talk and an elite Nebraska volleyball milestone
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Pushes #3 Nebraska in B1G Opener
LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska to open Big Ten action on Friday night, 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) from the Bob Devaney Center. The young Spartan squad stayed competitive throughout the match, nearly taking the Cornhuskers to a fourth set thanks to strong play in set three.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: What does a belt buckle mean? For John Cook, it's a meaningful gesture
John Cook was taken by surprise. Nebraska's head volleyball coach thought he had made it crystal clear that he didn't want to celebrate win No. 800 — even saying on the radio before Nebraska's match against Michigan State that reaching 800 wins meant "nothing" to him. For him, the...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State
“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says
The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Coaching Rumor Mill: Dave Aranda to Nebraska Picking up Steam
After a loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost just weeks ahead of his buyout being cut in half, pointing to signs of how fed up Nebraska officials were with Frost’s results and that money is no issue for the Cornhuskers. Now, two...
Nebraska Football: 3 things Husker fans should watch for this weekend
The Nebraska football team is off this week. Mickey Joseph and company are busy getting an extra week to prepare for their next game while also trying to pick up the pieces on a season that has definitely fallen all the way apart at this point. But that doesn’t mean that Husker fans don’t have plenty to look out for this weekend.
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Nebraska Football: Should fans be worried about Bill O’Brien rumors?
There have been a number of different names thrown around for the Nebraska football head coaching job. While quite a few of those names are of people who are currently head coaches, Bill O’Brien stands out because at the moment, he’s Alabama’s offensive coordinator. At the moment, he’s also one of the names getting the most attention but should that be worrying to Husker fans?
Nebraska Cornhuskers Go Big Read: All about that money, honey
The Nebraska Cornhuskers might have just paid a coach to go away, but the athletic department is about to be recreating that scene where Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore are rolling around in cash on a hotel bed. Too risque? How about Trev Alberts swimming through a vault of gold ala Scrooge McDuck?
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
NU takes steps to renovate Memorial Stadium
Some possible upgrades include changing the seating and concessions, and upgrading Wi-Fi. Plus, President Ted Carter hinted at cheaper tickets.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
kfornow.com
Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
