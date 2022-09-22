Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Mayor: Water, Housing Issues Make Packing Plant Bad Fit
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says potential issues with water and housing add up to a proposed meat packing plant not being a good fit for Cheyenne. The mayor made the comments in his weekly "Mayor's Minute' column on Friday. Collins in his Sept. 16 Mayor's Minute had mentioned the possibility of a $1.1 Billion dollar plant being located in the Swan Ranch Business Park.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/23/22–9/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the latest events taking place this weekend. Come to the Laramie County Library for an early literacy class on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Enjoy songs, books, and rhymes!. Blue Raven Brewing on 209 E. 18th St. will be hosting the...
thecheyennepost.com
Immunization Deadline Friday, Sept. 23
Laramie County School District 1 reminds parents/guardians that the deadline for students to receive their required immunizations is Friday, Sept. 23. According to the district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, immunizations are required by state law and notification of this requirement begins as early as February during registration prior to the fall deadline.
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
thecheyennepost.com
Summit Capital Management Completes Financing on 104-Class A Apartments
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, a multi-family garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the...
Dunk-a-Director: The City of Cheyenne Joins United Way Campaign
The City of Cheyenne recently partnered with the United Way of Laramie County to help improve the lives of those in dire need. We feel that in a world of uncertainty and with today’s economy, it is never hard for any one of us to lose our footing. However, with the support of loving neighbors and friends, one can always find their way back to success.
Structure Fire on Pinion Drive Claims the Life of Family Pet
One dog has been found dead and two cats are still missing from a residential fire that occurred earlier today. At 10:16 a.m. reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR). Arriving on the scene at 10:23 a.m., Engine-3’s...
Animal Control Rescues 5-Week-Old Kitten from Pipes
On September 16, Cheyenne Animal Control received a call from a concerned citizen regarding screams coming from an electrical pipe. Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers Teasley and Wagner were able to find and recover a 5-week-old kitten from a 4-foot-deep electrical pipe and safely transported it to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for veterinary care. After receiving a clean bill of health, the kitten is now being fostered by the Animal Control officers who rescued her.
Live Fire Event at Rabou Farms By VISIT CHEYENNE Featured in Full Length Production
Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — My week started off with an assurance that our future generations are going to be alright. The Wyoming Air National Guard held a Discovery Day for middle and high school students. It was a stem-oriented event that was attended by hundreds of students from Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. I was so impressed by the booths and the way the students were engaged with the technology. Speaking with the students gives me so much hope for their future success. Nice job, Wyoming Air Guard.
Creepy Crawly Critters at State Museum
For the second year in a row, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting “Creepy Crawly Critters,” a Family Day dedicated to the strange and wonderful wildlife that we associate with Halloween. Visit the museum on October 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to find games, activities,...
Virtual and Watch Party Tickets Now Available for Boys & Girls Club's Dancing with the Stars Event
After selling out in record-breaking time, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is thrilled to announce new Virtual and Watch Party options for Dancing with the Stars 2022. With an outpouring of community support for this year’s dance teams, the Seventh Annual Dancing with the Stars event made history by uniting a record number of sponsors, dance enthusiasts, and advocates for the youth of Cheyenne.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we move out of summer and into the fall, outdoor water enthusiasts are not out of the deep end yet. Wyoming Game and Fish officials want you to check your water crafts before entering waterways or storing your gear. The Public Information Officer...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residential fire leaves one dog dead, two cats still missing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A residential fire that occurred earlier today, Sept. 23, has left one dog dead and two cats missing. Reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 10:16 a.m. Engine 3’s crew arrived at 10:23 a.m....
capcity.news
Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
Cheyenne Mayor Warns Motorists About Dangerous Driving Habits
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says he's concerned about getting a lot of calls lately about near misses involving local drivers who almost hit pedestrians. The mayor made the comments in his weekly ''Mayor's Minute" column for Friday, Sept. 23. Collins wrote that he's been getting a lot of calls about drivers almost hitting students, bicyclists, and other cars.
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
City/County to Hold Informational Meetings on Fifth Penny Sales Tax
The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County officials will hold informational meetings on the upcoming renewal of the Fifth Penny General Purpose Sales Tax, soon. This tax will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot, with absentee/early voting beginning Friday, September 23. The Fifth Penny Sales Tax has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proving there ain’t no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel’s Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there’s some debate whether former University of...
The Cheyenne Post
Cheyenne, WY
