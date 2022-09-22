Read full article on original website
Hipi-Hop
3d ago
This is so upsetting all of these individuals are really just boys; they're so young 😔
WFMZ-TV Online
One person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
Allentown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age. Police did not specify if any suspects have been identified.
Shooting in Center City Allentown leaves man dead, authorities say
A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a man dead in Center City Allentown, authorities said. City officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to Sixth and Tilghman streets for reported gunfire, city police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by 3:14 p.m., according to police. The death...
Philadelphia man indicted for alleged narcotics trafficking in Lycoming, Clinton counties
Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court. Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of...
Upper Bucks man indicted in alleged assault on Planned Parenthood volunteer
An anti-abortion activist from Upper Bucks County is facing federal charges for allegedly twice assaulting and injuring a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Mark Houck, 48, of Kintersville — just south of Riegelsville — was charged by indictment with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with intent to injure, intimidate or interfere with someone providing reproductive health care.
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified
A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
skooknews.com
Girardville Man Locked up in Schuylkill County Prison After Domestic Disturbance
A Girardville man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an alleged assault earlier this week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, around 6:20pm, Troopers responded to North Line Street for a domestic disturbance between Edward Conapitski, 23, and a 60 year old woman.
Bethlehem driver will spend at least 4 years in prison for killing pedestrian
A Bethlehem man was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, according to court records. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, struck and killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020, court records say. The Lehigh County District...
Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
Woman sentenced for role in foiled hit on detectives
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court. According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes. Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Paperwork: Man in prison on homicide charges hit fellow inmate with broom 8 times
EASTON, Pa. - A man being held at Northampton County Prison in connection with a deadly shooting in Easton is accused of assaulting a fellow inmate. Giovani Cagle, 20, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person after the alleged assault, according to court paperwork. Cagle...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate after 2 motorcycles stolen in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after two motorcycles were stolen earlier this week. The burglary happened at the 2500 block of Apple Street in Lower Saucon Township between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from township police. Police...
Ex-PA State Police Corporal Sentenced For Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room
A former Pennsylvania State Police corporal who stole heroin, used it on the job, and attempted to use work software to cover it all up has learned his fate, authorities said. Brian Edward Rickard, 48, of Honesdale, was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 19 to six months to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation, WNEP reports citing the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. He pleaded guilty.
Teen admits having semiautomatic handgun at Pa. school, DA says
A 14-year-old boy found with a loaded semiautomatic handgun at an Allentown high school was adjudicated delinquent in the case and sent to a juvenile facility, the district attorney said Thursday. On Sept. 15, following an incident in West Park, the boy was found with the loaded gun in Allen...
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
skooknews.com
Tamaqua Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Make Court Appearance
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Tamaqua man who failed to make a court appearance. Richard M. Catena, 43, with a last known address of 259 Lafayette St. Apt # 2, Tamaqua failed to appear at...
Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription
Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
Caught on video: Police issue warning after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
Caught on video: A carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
wrnjradio.com
Man allegedly spits on police, threatened to kill officers in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested after police say he spat on the police and threatened to kill the officers. On September 21, officers responded to the area of Park Ave and Court Street for an out of control man who had just left a local business, police said.
Man charged after deadly shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. Officers say Tyquan Lassiter shot and killed 38-year-old Peter McCoy earlier this month along Main Street in Kingston. Lassiter was picked up in his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. See...
