FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution
A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police Department immediately initiated...
One person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
Allentown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age. Police did not specify if any suspects have been identified.
Shooting in Center City Allentown leaves man dead, authorities say
A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a man dead in Center City Allentown, authorities said. City officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to Sixth and Tilghman streets for reported gunfire, city police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene by 3:14 p.m., according to police. The death...
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police
Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
PA Dad Who Left Gun Unsecured Charged With 3-Year-Old Son's Shooting
A Pennsylvania dad who was not in the car when his three-year-old son found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself has been charged for his role in the shooting, authorities said. Jameer Walker, 24, surrendered to Caln Township police soon after the July incident and is charged with endangering...
Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
Two robberies, two counties, one suspect
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday. The […]
How long are most kids being detained in Northampton County’s juvenile center?
Judges, police, social workers, youth care workers and parents agree that young offenders deserve the best treatment and the best living arrangements available. How to achieve those goals is up for debate, though.
Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting
A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend. Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old man was...
Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
Girardville Man Locked up in Schuylkill County Prison After Domestic Disturbance
A Girardville man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after an alleged assault earlier this week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, around 6:20pm, Troopers responded to North Line Street for a domestic disturbance between Edward Conapitski, 23, and a 60 year old woman.
Suspect wanted in Plains Township bank robbery
Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News has updated this story to include the current status of investigations surrounding this incident. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a person involved in a robbery at the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. The robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the FNCB Bank on State […]
Murder suspect allegedly struck another inmate 8 times with a broomstick, police say
A man charged in connection with a murder conspiracy is now accused of throwing hot liquid at a fellow prison inmate and whacking him eight times with a broomstick, according to police. Giovani Cagle was charged Wednesday with assaulting the other Northampton County Prison inmate on Saturday, according to a...
'Unprovoked' killing of recent Temple grad caught on surveillance video, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University graduate, on a sidewalk in West Philadelphia at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred as Beauregard was walking home from a SEPTA station after a night out with friends. The suspect approached Beauregard from...
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
Bethlehem driver will spend at least 4 years in prison for killing pedestrian
A Bethlehem man was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, according to court records. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, struck and killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020, court records say. The Lehigh County District...
Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
