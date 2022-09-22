ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police say threat of gun violence against Allentown school not credible; security to be increased as precaution

A "potential threat of gun violence" directed towards Allentown's South Mountain Middle School for Monday was found to be not credible, according to city police. Authorities were made aware of the "potential threat" on Sunday, according to a news release from the police department. "The Allentown Police Department immediately initiated...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

Allentown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Stevens Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age. Police did not specify if any suspects have been identified.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police

Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two robberies, two counties, one suspect

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.   According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday.   The […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting

A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Plains Township bank robbery

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News has updated this story to include the current status of investigations surrounding this incident. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a person involved in a robbery at the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. The robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the FNCB Bank on State […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
TRENTON, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’

Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
ROME, PA

