What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
newyorkstreetfood.com
The 5 Best Places in New York State to Enjoy Camp Fire Food
Searching for a shortlist of the best places in New York State to enjoy Camp Fire food? You’ve reached the right place. New York is home to some of the world’s best campsites where you can indulge in delectable campfire food. As you know, one of the most awaited parts of camping is eating. If you’re planning to go camping soon and wondering where to go, here are some of the best places in New York state to enjoy campfire food. And if you’re looking for what to grill on your griddle, here are some foods you should be cooking on a griddle.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico
50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
NYS designed the disastrous Chenango St. arch
NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch that has cut Binghamton's Northside in two, was designed by New York State.
Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail
Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
