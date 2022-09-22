Read full article on original website
CNBC
Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
CNBC
56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession. These 4 steps can help protect your finances in a downturn
Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming. The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances. Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says. The...
CNBC
Amazon stock hasn't really done anything in two years, says Evercore's Mahaney
Mark Mahaney, head of internet research at Evercore ISI, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss stocks he's watching right now. With Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments.
CNBC
The IPO market went from 'boom to bust' in 2022. Here's what's driving the massive slowdown
From the best of times, to the worst of times: The market for initial public offerings has fallen off a cliff in 2022. Investors faced with high inflation and rising interest rates have ditched high-flying growth stocks and turned to safer, more profitable alternatives. The decline has been striking given...
CNBC
Bond yields soar as markets weigh threat of a recession. What it means for your investments
Bond yields jumped this week after another major rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The 2-year Treasury yield on Friday climbed to 4.266%, notching a 15-year high, and the 10-year Treasury reached 3.829%, the highest in 11 years. Yield curve inversions, occurring when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than...
Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut plans
The pound has plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the Government’s economic plans after the Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way.Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, falling by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about 1.07 dollars early on Monday.The euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears ahead of what is expected to be a painful winter...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.
Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
What does the pound’s slump mean for the UK and its consumers?
How the currency crisis affects imports, prices, investors and the Bank of England
CNBC
As 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.7%, homebuyers are facing 'payment shock.' Here are ways to save
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.7%, up from 3.3% at the start of the year. While home prices have eased over the last couple of months, they are still up 13.1% from a year ago. The combination has created an affordability challenge for homebuyers. Even...
CNBC
Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency
In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
CNBC
CCTV Script Weekly 23/09/22
— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on September 23, 2022. For this week's weekly report, let's first take a look at Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos has fallen from the world's second richest person to the third position. Bezos was overtaken by Tesla founder Musk in 2021 and lost his throne as the world's richest person, and this time Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon surpassed Jeff Bezos. How did Bezos' fortune shrink?
CNBC
Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%
According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
CNBC
The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Stocks drop to end the week
The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC
Gold and crypto have been called 'inflation-proof' investments—so far in 2022, neither seems to be a great hedge
Gold and cryptocurrencies are often lumped together as inflation-proof investments, but with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, neither asset has performed well amid rising inflation in 2022. Bitcoin, the world's most popular digital coin, is down nearly 71% from its all-time high of $65,000 in November, as...
CNBC
Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations
The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
CNBC
2 in 5 Americans say inflation will change their holiday shopping habits this year — here's how to save money
While there are still a few months to go before the start of the 2022 holiday season, that hasn't stopped some consumers from thinking about getting a jump-start on holiday shopping. On top of the usual stress related to snagging the perfect presents for loved ones, a recent rise in the cost of everyday items has many would-be shoppers rethinking their holiday spending strategies — and how much they can really afford to spend on gifts.
CNBC
Health care stocks with dividend yields to weather through market turmoil
The healthcare sector is an investor favorite in a defensive market. CNBC's Bertha Coombs joins 'Squawk Box' to break down some players with the best dividend yields.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Boeing, Ally, Domino's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — The aerospace company was down 5% after it reached a $200 million settlement on charges of misleading investors following two of its jetliners being involved in deadly crashes. FedEx — Shares were down about 3.4%, hitting a new...
CNBC
Lauren Taylor Wolfe says it's just too risky for investors to ignore ESG amid recent pushback
According to Deloitte, global ESG assets under professional management could be worth $80 trillion by 2024. But this growth in popularity combined with a global energy crisis has the sector facing increasing polarization. Critics worry that capital dedicated to ESG investments will further one value system at the expense of others.
