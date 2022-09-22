ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
Jerome Powell
The Independent

Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut plans

The pound has plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the Government’s economic plans after the Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way.Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, falling by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about 1.07 dollars early on Monday.The euro also hit a fresh 20-year low amid recession and energy security fears ahead of what is expected to be a painful winter...
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.

Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
CNBC

Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency

In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
CNBC

CCTV Script Weekly 23/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's weekly report for China's CCTV on September 23, 2022. For this week's weekly report, let's first take a look at Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos has fallen from the world's second richest person to the third position. Bezos was overtaken by Tesla founder Musk in 2021 and lost his throne as the world's richest person, and this time Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon surpassed Jeff Bezos. How did Bezos' fortune shrink?
CNBC

Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%

According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
CNBC

The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
CNBC

Stocks drop to end the week

The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC

Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
CNBC

2 in 5 Americans say inflation will change their holiday shopping habits this year — here's how to save money

While there are still a few months to go before the start of the 2022 holiday season, that hasn't stopped some consumers from thinking about getting a jump-start on holiday shopping. On top of the usual stress related to snagging the perfect presents for loved ones, a recent rise in the cost of everyday items has many would-be shoppers rethinking their holiday spending strategies — and how much they can really afford to spend on gifts.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Boeing, Ally, Domino's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — The aerospace company was down 5% after it reached a $200 million settlement on charges of misleading investors following two of its jetliners being involved in deadly crashes. FedEx — Shares were down about 3.4%, hitting a new...
