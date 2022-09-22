Read full article on original website
Related
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dempsy Challenge draws hundreds to weekend events in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — The 2022 Dempsey Challenge is officially underway. On Saturday, Sept. 24, hundreds of people flocked to Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston for the first "normal" weekend-long event since the pandemic began. The Dempsey Challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center during this annual event. Through its two...
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxinews.org
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
'Madeline's Mission' children's memorial garden planned for Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Parkview Campus of Mid Coast Hospital will be the new home to a memorial garden where families can honor children who have died. The garden is being planned by a nonprofit, Madeline's Mission, named for a 4-year-old girl who died after a battle with a brain tumor.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
Beloved Scarborough, Maine, Ice Cream Stand Is Preparing to Close for the Season
Well, it is getting to be that time of year. A time when the weather grows chilly and things that we enjoyed during the summer months are starting to close down. This includes our favorite summer treat on a hot day...ice cream. Of course, not all ice cream locations will...
A Terror Filled Experience Awaits You Behind Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine
Saco, Maine, is home to Aquaboggan Water Park, a place where families and friends can cool off on a hot summer day. However, what is a fun day filled with laughs and smiles during the summer turns into a night filled with screams and horrors. During the month of October,...
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25
Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Comments / 0