Westbrook, ME

mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
wxxinews.org

These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
PORTLAND, ME
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Q97.9

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25

Happy Fall, everyone! What happened to September? As we head towards October, that means there won't be any shortage of harvest and fall-related events. If you haven't checked out one of Maine's fairs, you might want to do that as your time is running out for this year as the fair season will be over in the next two weeks. This weekend also has the Dempsey Challenge being held in Lewiston, and I also can't forget to mention free admission on Saturday, 9/24 to Acadia National Park with National Public Lands Day.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE

