Montgomery County man pleads guilty to federal meth, firearms charges

By Marissa England, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Rodd Griffin, 42, of Cunningham, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to two charges.

Griffin's guilty pleas stemmed from charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, said a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Griffin was investigated starting in early 2020, when a tip was received that he had been selling heroin out of his home. Law enforcement proceeded to set up controlled buys from Griffin and learned that he made routine trips to Atlanta to pick up large amounts of each substance.

Officers then used a search warrant and seized $40,000, 1,300 grams of methamphetamine, 232.4 grams of heroin, and 400 grams of marijuana. They also collected three handguns and two rifles.

When Griffin returned to his residence, he and his vehicle were searched. Officers found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, as well as $6,000 including some of the controlled buy money.

Griffin has previously been convicted of a felony, and was prohibited from owning firearms.

If the plea agreement is accepted by the court, he will be sentenced to 23 years in prison, said DOJ.

