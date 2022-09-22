Plane dropping sparks and debris over Newark cited as 'mechanical issue'

An airplane leaving Newark Liberty International Airport at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday appeared to drop debris and sparks after taking off, according to a video that captured the incident and circulated on social media.

An initial inspection pointed to an issue with a hydraulic pump on the plane, which was operated by United Airlines and held 256 passengers.

“After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” said United spokesman David Gonzalez. “Passengers deplaned at the gate and a new aircraft is scheduled to depart this afternoon.”

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries and no impact to flight operations.

The plane was reportedly en route to Brazil when the malfunction happened.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reportedly opened an investigation.