ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Around the Big Ten: Tim Tebow says ‘It’s close’ but the SEC is better than the Big Ten right now

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDYuK_0i6Fdkoa00

The SEC is a deeper and better conference right now than the Big Ten. So says ESPN analyst Tim Tebow when asked about which conference is better through the first weeks of the college football season.

The Big Ten boasts two teams in the top four of the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll (No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan ) as well a soaring program in No. 15 Penn State . The Big Ten’s strong start to the season brings up the question of if the conference has caught up (or exceeded) the juggernaut that is the SEC.

Tebow, for one, isn’t on board with the Big Ten having caught up yet

The conversation will likely only grow in greater earnestness in the coming years, especially when the Big Ten’s new media rights deal kicks in. The amount of money coming in for the conference and the individual universities will dwarf that of any other conference including the SEC.

The media rights deal could well give the Big Ten a significant leg up in the facilities arms race.

But back to the here and now, Tebow thinks that the SEC, given its depth, is currently the better conference. He was asked this week by USA TODAY Sports “if the Big Ten has the leg-up on the SEC early in the season? Would you choose it or grill it?”

“It’s close but if I had to right now, I’d probably grill it. Not because those three teams can’t compete at a high level, I just think when you look at it from top to bottom, there are a lot of teams in the SEC that are competing for that third spot. You have Kentucky, you have the Ole Miss…you have so many teams…you have Arkansas that are still ranked in the end of the top or in the 12, 13, 14 spots that are competitive. That would be interesting,” Tebow said to USA TODAY Sports

“I think Penn State looked really good though. There are question marks that I think we need to see answered, and they won’t be answered in some of these games. They have to be answered in massive games. And while I am such a huge fan of Ohio State and C.J. Stroud right now. And I do think Michigan is taking some of those next steps and Penn State is getting better.

“We have to see them not in September but in November and December and ultimately in January take those next steps.”

And while there could be some institutional bias from Tebow, given that he is employed by the SEC Network (an ESPN property) and played for the Florida Gators (an SEC powerhouse), there are certainly plenty of facts to back up Tebow’s assessment.

Related

Urban Meyer praises Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano's rebuild: 'What he has done has been phenomenal'

For starters, in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll , the SEC had the top two teams (No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama ). And the current poll is how the college football season ended last year, with Georgia beating Alabama in the championship game of the College Football Playoff.

List

Bo Nix, Brock Bowers among the stars to make the Maxwell Football Club's Weekly Honor Roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Nuu1_0i6Fdkoa00

To that end, the Big Ten hasn’t won a College Football Playoff title since the 2014 season. The SEC has won the last three national championships, with three different programs from the conference having won those titles.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday

A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Bo Nix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers

It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Rutgers Football#Usa Today Sports#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#Espn
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Herm Edwards’ staff helped get him fired in unbelievable way

Given all the drama at Arizona State over the past several months, many were wondering how Herm Edwards was still the head coach of the Sun Devils heading into the 2022-23 college football season. Apparently, that included his own coaching staff who were actively trying to get him fired in an absolutely insane way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Week 4 performance vs. Central Michigan

Not every game has to be as pretty as the last two weeks had been for Penn State. Sometimes you have to find a way to adjust to a bit of adversity, and the Nittany Lions did that on Saturday in their Week 4 win against Central Michigan. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead on the visiting Chipewas, Penn State found itself in a tied game in the second quarter and in need of a spark to rejuvenate the momentum. They got it in from one of their freshman running backs and the defense forced four turnovers to help prevent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from around the Big Ten in Week 4

{"id":24280,"date":"2022-09-25T06:00:03","date_gmt":"2022-09-25T10:00:03","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d24280","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d24280"},"modified":"2022-09-25T02:04:26","modified_gmt":"2022-09-25T06:04:26","password":"","slug":"best-photos-from-around-the-big-ten-in-week-4","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/best-photos-from-around-the-big-ten-in-week-4/","title":{"raw":"Best photos from around the Big Ten in Week 4","rendered":"Best photos from around the Big Ten in Week 4"},"content":{"raw":"From a beautiful fall afternoon in Happy Valley to a blackout in Columbus, Ohio, the Big Ten was full of terrific photo opportunities during the final weekend of September college football. The action on the field varied in terms of competitiveness around the conference as well, and there are some mixed feelings about some of the uniforms we saw on display this weekend. But it was a fine way to close out the September schedule and prepare for what should be an...
ENTERTAINMENT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy