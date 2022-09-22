Read full article on original website
fox47.com
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
nbc15.com
Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages. When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.
Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported at the scene. Evansville fire department crews, Janesville paramedics and Rock...
nbc15.com
MPD investigates crash, shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed car with bullet holes. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard a crash and then gunshots while in the area of North Stoughton Rd. and Milwaukee St. Outside of the McDonald’s on...
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
UPMATTERS
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
WISN
Storms cause damage, power outages
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. They started in the northern counties and moved south,. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. As of 7:10 p.m., there were power outages across the area, with the most in Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and...
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
Driver seriously injured in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Rockton on Friday morning. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on North Main and Gleasman Roads, just south of the intersection. Officials said when first responders arrived, the driver was out of the […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
nbc15.com
State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
livability.com
In the Public Eye: 5 Must-See Murals in Janesville, WI
Janesville's art is on display for all to enjoy in the greater Madison Region. Janesville’s community spirit is on display through the public art around town. From commemorating significant events and capturing history, art is here to inspire viewers and add a touch of whimsy. Dozens of murals, monuments, museums, sculptures and historical markers are scattered throughout town for viewers to see (or to take a selfie on a scavenger hunt!). Without further ado, here are five of Janesville’s must-see pieces of public art.
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the missing girl has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According […]
nbc15.com
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
