dawgnation.com
PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football maintains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5
Georgia football didn’t deliver its finest performance on Saturday, slogging its way to a 39-22 over Kent State on Saturday. It was the first time the Bulldogs were really pushed in a game all season. Even with the less than stellar play, Georgia still sits atop the AP Poll...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football retains top spot in Coaches Poll Top 25 after Kent State performance
For the first time all season, Georgia was pushed in a game. It had to play its starters deep into the fourth quarter and make plays to close out the game. Yet for as uninspiring as the 39-22 win over Kent State was the Bulldogs still held onto the top spot in the Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25.
dawgnation.com
3 takeaways from Kirby Smart: Underutilized Brock Bowers flashes Heisman-worthy talents
A win is a win in Kirby Smart’s book, and the best variety are those where his Georgia football team improves. A scoreboard that reflected a 39-22 win for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs over Mid-American Conference member Kent State might not suggest that, but Smart insisted it was so in the postgame.
dawgnation.com
Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri
ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem. The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Kent State instant observations as Bulldogs play with their food in sloppy effort
ATHENS — For the first time all season, quarterback Stetson Bennett had to take a snap in the fourth quarter. The defense needed to make a stop. The offense had to convert on a fourth down in the red zone. All of those things happened on Saturday because the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule
Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
dawgnation.com
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exits game against Kent State with leg injury
Georgia is already without its top wide receiver in AD Mitchell and on Saturday its top running back, Kenny McIntosh, exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. The score was 32-22 at the time of the injury. McIntosh took a hit with 8:04 remaining in...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Kent State live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 4 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, live updates, injury news as well as other analysis. Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina last week. This game will only be available via SEC Network+/ESPN+.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defensive back Javon Bullard arrested on 7 misdemeanor charges
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, the starting star/nickelback in Georgia’s defense for the first four games of the season, was arrested on Sunday morning by the Athens Clarke County Police. Bullard was charged with seven misdemeanors, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest followed Georgia’s...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates status of Kenny McIntosh, praises running back Daijun Edwards for Kent State play
ATHENS —Georgia football got a scare in more than one way on Saturday. The Bulldogs found themselves in a fourth quarter game for the first time all season on Saturday, as Kent State was able to force the Bulldogs to make some plays in the fourth quarter. One of...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
WATCH: "They are a Good Football Team," Bennett Speaks About the Kent State Win
What did Stetson Bennett have to say after the 39-22 over Kent State.
dawgnation.com
Desmond Howard: ‘Pump the brakes’ on Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy hype
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Desmond Howard has been impressed with Georgia football so far, but he says ‘pump the breaks’ on Heisman Hype surrounding Stetson Bennett. Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the stars of ESPN’s College GameDay, was one of many who predicted the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would take a “step back” after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, and correctly assumed more pressure would be on Bennett.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Kent State game time, how to watch online, TV channel, odds for Week 4 game (Sept. 24, 2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel and odds for the game, as well as how to watch the game online. This game will be available only through SEC Network+/ESPN+,...
dawgnation.com
Gimme 5: Questions on Arik Gilbert’s future and possible a White House visit
Georgia will play a night game Oct. 1 vs. Missouri, but that game will be on the road and not in Sanford Stadium. UGA only hosted one night game last year -- against South Carolina -- but some of the most memorable moments in recent Sanford Stadium history involved electric environments during night games, such as when Notre Dame visited in 2019, which was three years ago this week.
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. When you finish with 238 more yards...
