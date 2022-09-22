ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri

ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem. The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule

Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Desmond Howard: ‘Pump the brakes’ on Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy hype

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Desmond Howard has been impressed with Georgia football so far, but he says ‘pump the breaks’ on Heisman Hype surrounding Stetson Bennett. Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the stars of ESPN’s College GameDay, was one of many who predicted the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would take a “step back” after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, and correctly assumed more pressure would be on Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Gimme 5: Questions on Arik Gilbert’s future and possible a White House visit

Georgia will play a night game Oct. 1 vs. Missouri, but that game will be on the road and not in Sanford Stadium. UGA only hosted one night game last year -- against South Carolina -- but some of the most memorable moments in recent Sanford Stadium history involved electric environments during night games, such as when Notre Dame visited in 2019, which was three years ago this week.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA

