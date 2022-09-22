ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

By JEFF AMY
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2qEy_0i6Fd7fc00

LILBURN, Ga. — (AP) — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years.

But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns.

When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett County parent and former teacher Missy Purcell says, “I’m not hearing a lot.”

It's not that Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams don't have education proposals.

Abrams proposes a big boost in teacher pay, more state-paid preschool slots for lower income families and an increase in college aid financed by legalizing casinos. She also pledges efforts to block conservative laws that limit what schools can teach about race and make it easier for parents to challenge books.

“We have to invest in our children from cradle to career and we have to pay our educators a professional wage,” she told Democrats at their state convention in Columbus on Aug. 27. “We’ve got to keep our teachers in the classroom and not the courtroom.”

Kemp rolled out a more modest agenda, including a grant program aimed at helping students learn what they missed during the pandemic, encouraging teacher aides to become full teachers and increasing funding for school counselors.

"We have to do more work addressing the pandemic learning loss, bringing more educators and counselors into into our schools and keeping our students and staff safe," Kemp said Monday at a school in Statham.

But other concerns appear to be crowding out education, especially among Democrats.

Walking her two children home from Camp Creek Elementary in the Gwinnett County suburb of Lilburn, Katherine Camp said her family moved to the area so her children could attend the highly rated school.

“This is better than private school in some ways,” Camp said, noting both her children get special education services.

Gwinnett is Georgia’s largest school district, with 180,000 students, more than 10% of statewide enrollment. It has been a magnet for families but has seen fighting over the district's direction in recent years as newly ascendant Democrats took over the school board and other county offices.

But Camp said her top issues are health care and ensuring state laws don't hamper people from voting. Even her top education issue, preventing school shootings, is mostly about controlling guns across society.

That's a decline for what's traditionally a centerpiece issue, especially in Southern states where educational attainment has lagged.

“Not just in Georgia, but across the South, individuals have been proud to be labeled the education governor,” said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

In September 2018, 16% of Georgians in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll said "public schools" were the most important election issue that year, which tied with health care for second place overall behind the economy. A Fox News poll conducted this August showed 3% of registered voters in Georgia naming "education" as their top issue in the Senate race.

“Republicans, what they want to talk about is inflation and the economy,” Bullock said. “Democrats want to talk about failure to expand Medicaid, the abortion decision.”

But Georgia's next governor and lawmakers will face crucial decisions, including whether the state should push districts harder to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, whether the state should rewrite its K-12 funding formula, what Georgia can do to recruit and retain more teachers, and how to shield students from shootings.

Georgia is spending more than $25 billion on public schools this year, out of a $58 billion budget, one indication of how education dominates state government. Georgia's 120,000 public school teachers have historically been a key voting bloc. For example, a 2002 revolt by teachers helped deny Democrat Roy Barnes a second term after the governor tied teacher evaluations and bonuses to student performance and eliminated tenure.

Kemp courted teachers in 2018, promising a $5,000 pay raise that Abrams derided as a "gimmick." Kemp delivered on that pledge and also sought their favor by backing moves to reduce standardized testing.

But the tone toward education shifted in Georgia after Republican Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial victory in Virginia showcased conservative complaints about schooling. This spring, as Kemp faced a Republican primary challenge, he signed a raft of culturally conservative school bills, regulating how race could be taught in schools, making it easier for parents to challenge books they viewed as inappropriate and nudging the state athletic association to ban transgender girls from high school girls sports. Youngkin is coming to campaign with Kemp on Tuesday.

Those moves have some teachers steaming. Anthony Downer, a former high school social studies teacher, is a diversity coordinator for the Decatur school district. He's also vice president of Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice, which opposes Georgia's law banning teaching "divisive concepts" on race.

“Teachers are being targeted,” Downer said. “There are situations in which parents are already complaining, community members are already complaining about certain texts that deal with race or sexuality, certain lessons or activities.”

Abrams has proposed boosting average teacher pay to $75,000 and guaranteeing a starting salary of $50,000. The plan would cost a projected $1.65 billion in new spending.

That sounds attractive to Amber Karasik, a special education teacher at Gwinnett County's Jenkins Elementary School and board member of the Gwinnett County Association of Educators. Karasik echoes Abrams' arguments that Georgia shouldn't be content to rank 21st in average pay among states at $60,553 annually, although that's substantially higher than neighbors.

“We want to keep our best teachers, our best talent, in the state, and for somebody that may be considering getting a teaching degree, it probably would behoove them to move elsewhere," Karasik said.

Kemp isn't offering a new pay raise plan. He said in Statham that he “would love to continue to pay state employees more" and argued teachers should trust him because he delivered on his $5,000 promise.

Georgia has largely let its 181 school districts decide how to aid students' academic and social recovery from pandemic-related disruptions. But others want Georgia to better guide districts on effective teaching, pointing to states such as Mississippi that saw test scores rise after implementing changes.

Purcell said that when she briefly returned to teaching after having children, she felt Gwinnett County did little to educate her on what had changed while she was gone. Her youngest son, Matthew, was struggling to read until Gwinnett County paid for him to attend a special school.

“I would rather have a lot more direction from the state level for districts to use evidence-based programs, especially in our foundational subjects like reading and writing and math," Purcell said. “If we don’t set kids up for success early on, we’re basically giving them a life sentence of failure."

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

ATLANTA — (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m...
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction...
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — (AP) — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
KRMG

Report: Georgia Tech fires coach Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech is reportedly moving on from Geoff Collins. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tech is firing Collins. Georgia Tech lost to UCF on Saturday and is the third Power Five coach fired over the last three weeks. Scott Frost was fired at Nebraska after Week 2 and Herm Edwards was fired at Arizona State after Week 3.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Lilburn, GA
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
City
Statham, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
Gwinnett County, GA
Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
KRMG

Califonria governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
PIERRE, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Brian Kemp
KRMG

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
KRMG

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico — (AP) — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Reading And Writing#Election Local#Republican#Democratic#Democrats
KRMG

Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami's last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC's last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRMG

Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. His third interception sealed the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The injury could doom the rest of their season.
NFL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy