Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up
MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game
A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives. That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who...
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security
A Lumpkin County woman was arrested Thursday as part of an international drug investigation by Homeland Security. According to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lorraine Sharp, 57, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home off White Oak Lane. The release said...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
71-year-old Alabama man arrested after Georgia gas station shooting
A 71-year-old Alabama man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at a Dade County gas station. Dade County Deputies were dispatched to a gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday after a person was shot in the parking lot of the gas station. According to the...
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
Georgia man tries to escape custody while facing felony charges in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
NEWS BRIEFS: Steps made in Georgia’s fight for medical marijuana
Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted the first two of an approved six medical marijuana production licenses to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia. These licenses do not allow the companies to sell marijuana in plant form, but medical marijuana oil. The oil cannot contain more than 5% THC, the compound that gets users high.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
