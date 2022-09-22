ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Albany Herald

Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Steps made in Georgia’s fight for medical marijuana

Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted the first two of an approved six medical marijuana production licenses to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia. These licenses do not allow the companies to sell marijuana in plant form, but medical marijuana oil. The oil cannot contain more than 5% THC, the compound that gets users high.
GEORGIA STATE

