University of Utah student accused of making nuclear threats over football game

Utah student accused of making nuclear threats over football game The engineering student is accused of saying she would set off the school's nuclear reactor if the football team did not beat San Diego State. (NCD)

SALT LAKE CITY — A student at the University of Utah is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening an explosion if the school’s football team didn’t win over the weekend.

Meredith Miller, 21, is accused of posting threats on the social media platform Yik Yak, saying in a post on Sept. 17 that she would detonate a nuclear reactor if the University of Utah football team did not win their game that night, KTVX reported.

University of Utah police told KTVX that Miller is an engineering student.

In the booking affidavit obtained by KSL, police noted Miller “is aware of where the reactor is and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed.”

Yik Yak is an anonymous social media app, and police did not say how they were alerted to the post or how they identified Miller.

The University of Utah beat San Diego State that night with a final score of 35-7.

Miller was charged with making a terrorist threat and given a bond of $5,000, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

