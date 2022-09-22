ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Corum's 243 yards, 2 TDs lead No. 4 Michigan past Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum was eager to be a workhorse. The Michigan running back got his wish on Saturday and delivered a game-changing performance. Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and No. 4 Michigan topped Maryland 34-27 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Takeaways: After rush to give Tucker megadeal, MSU slips

Michigan State blew up the market for college football coaches last year by giving Mel Tucker a massive 10-year contract as the Spartans charged out to a 9-1 start in his second season. It was a bit puzzling at the time. Tucker's overall record as a head coach was 16-13...
83-year-old man carjacked in Maryland, police say

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An 83-year-old man was carjacked in Maryland, according to authorities. The Baltimore County Police Department said the carjacking happened on Tuesday at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. Officers learned the man was pulled out of his car, threatened with a gun, and...
Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case

STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
