San Marcos, TX

Austonia

A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home

So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County

KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Business
fox7austin.com

Homelessness in Austin could end in 2023, city leaders say

AUSTIN, Texas - 2023 may be a big year in the move to end homelessness in Austin. On Thursday, city leaders gave status updates on the multiple initiatives that are underway. Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray said out of 1,300 new housing units planned under the "Finding Home ATX" initiative, around 1,000 are in the pipeline either under construction or soon to be.
AUSTIN, TX
Joe Biden
fox7austin.com

Tropical Storm Ian could become Category 4 hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Ian and things have changed slightly since yesterday. The latest track has shifted a little westward. Ian could become a hurricane early Monday morning before passing over western Cuba as a category three on Tuesday. But Wednesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County

Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

