A mortgage banker walks us through the math on purchasing a 'mid-price' Austin home
So you want to buy a house?To anyone trying to get on the "housing ladder," it's been a discouraging couple of years as prices skyrocketed in a market crowded with buyers bidding against each other for just about any available home.Things may be calming down, with the Austin Board of REALTORS reporting fewer sales and more available homes this summer.Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, from around 3% to well over 6% on a 30-year fixed rate loan, getting even more of a bump this week after the Federal Reserve raised bank rates on Wednesday.So how...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County
KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
Hours away from a cold front bringing welcome change
Overnight lows in the 50s are possible later this week. -- Nick Bannin
Some good news: Home prices are dropping in Austin
Even with another interest rate hike pushing up mortgage rates, one realty company said the scales are tipping in favor of homebuyers.
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas Today
California Governor Gavin NewsomScreenshot from Twitter. California Governor Gavin Newsom is flying into Texas on Saturday since he seems to believe he will win his re-election with ease. The governor has money to spend, so he is using the money flying into Texas to share his views mainly targeting Governor Greg Abbott.
Homelessness in Austin could end in 2023, city leaders say
AUSTIN, Texas - 2023 may be a big year in the move to end homelessness in Austin. On Thursday, city leaders gave status updates on the multiple initiatives that are underway. Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray said out of 1,300 new housing units planned under the "Finding Home ATX" initiative, around 1,000 are in the pipeline either under construction or soon to be.
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
Tropical Storm Ian could become Category 4 hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Ian and things have changed slightly since yesterday. The latest track has shifted a little westward. Ian could become a hurricane early Monday morning before passing over western Cuba as a category three on Tuesday. But Wednesday,...
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.3 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
Texas State University reports record-setting freshman enrollment for fall 2022
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University confirmed Friday that it set a new record for freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 7,573 students are enrolled this semester, marking a 14% increase over the previous year. The university also set a record for the largest...
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
60-unit townhouse development set for downtown Round Rock gets rezoning approval
Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped property in east downtown Round Rock become a 60-unit townhouse development. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped...
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
