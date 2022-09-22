Read full article on original website
Four former corrections officers sentenced for inmate assaults
VALDOSTA — Four former supervisory and deputy correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta were sentenced recently in federal court in the Middle District of Georgia for their roles in orchestrating, administering and then seeking to conceal the beating of a handcuffed inmate in their custody. Lt. Geary...
Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for felony murder
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, of Brunswick, was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, following a criminal jury trial that began on Sept. 19 in Glynn County Superior Court. STORY:...
Brunswick man found guilty in 2021 murder
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man in 2021. On Sept. 21, a Glynn County court found Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On the night of Sept. […]
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
Calhoun State prisoner sentenced in drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Calhoun State prisoner was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his involvement in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Eric Gilbert, 46, was sentenced to 228...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man sentenced to life in prison after fatally shooting friend over drugs in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A Waycross man was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in Glynn County back in September 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Morrow, 58, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Michael Propes, 23 on Sept. 27, 2021. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon, according to the agency. On Sept. 23, South Central Drug Task Force agents located a wanted subject driving in the Irwinville area identified as Henry Wilson Mercer, 63,...
wfxl.com
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
‘An egregious abuse of power’: Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
greenepublishing.com
Murder suspect turns himself in
After a suspected Aug. 6 argument between an uncle and his nephew that resulted in the fatal shooting of the uncle, Gregory Williams, of Madison, the Madison Police Department (MPD) reports that the suspect has turned himself in. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Chief Reggie Alexander received a call from Kendrick...
Albany Municipal Court plans Night Court session at Albany Tech
ALBANY — Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver has notified Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and members of the Albany City Commission of plans to hold a pilot Night Court session at Albany Technical College on Oct. 20. As noted in Albany Code Sec. 22-55(2), the Municipal Court Chief Judge,...
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for assault, terroristic threats in Valdosta
Three people are in jail in Valdosta following an assault. Shortly after 2 a.m. on September 19, Valdosta police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported being assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and...
wfxl.com
Albany police need help from community to identify suspects wanted for entering autos
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the video seen below. Police say that the suspect(s) were involved in an entering auto that occurred in the 2700 block of Joshua Street. Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
wfxl.com
4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County
Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15. The...
wfxl.com
Raffensperger to replace Coffee County election equipment
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced today that his office is replacing the election equipment in Coffee County following the unauthorized access to the equipment that former Coffee County election officials allowed in violation of Georgia law. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy...
douglasnow.com
Jacksonville, Fla., woman charged in attempted cargo trailer theft
Shareka Denson of Jacksonville, Florida, was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a cargo trailer from a business in Douglas. According to an incident report, Denson is also suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run incident in August, which occurred on the same night she was pulled over for pulling a cargo trailer with no tag.
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
