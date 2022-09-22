Chasing 61: Linden’s Aaron Judge on the brink of history

(KTXL) — New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge of Linden is having the best season of his career.

Judge, who played three sports at Linden High School, is a home run shy of tying the American League record in homers of 61, set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

The MLB record for most home runs in a season is held by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, who set the mark with 73 homers in 2001.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old slugger recorded his 60th home run of the 2022 season against the Pittsburg Pirates on Sept. 20 at Yankee Stadium.

Judge didn’t tie the record on Wednesday but went 2-for-4 with two doubles in the Yankees’ 9-8 win against the Pirates.

Judge looks to tie and possibly break Maris’ record when the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series this weekend.

As Judge looks to etch his name into the American League record book, here’s an outlook of his memorable 2022 season.

Judge’s road to 60

Since starting the season with six home runs in April, Judge reached double-digit home run totals in May, June, and July.

Judge finished May with 12 home runs, followed by 11 in June and 13 in July. In August, Judge recorded nine home runs, which he would repeat in September.

The Yankees slugger is also chasing the MLB’s first triple crown since 2012. A triple crown in baseball is when a player finishes with the most home runs, RBIs, and the highest batting average in the same season.

Currently, Judge has the most home runs at 60, followed by the lead in RBIs with 128, and has the third-best batting average at .317.

As his home run lead seems to be safe, Judge has the RBI lead with seven and is 13 points behind the league-leading batting average with 14 games to play.

Judge’s athletic history in San Joaquin County

Before earning a baseball scholarship with Fresno State, Judge was a three-sport standout for the Linden High Lions.

As a senior at Linden, Judge set school records in football for most yards (969), touchdown receptions (17) and career touchdown catches (21). Judge set those single-season marks on 54 catches and average 17.9 yards per reception, according to MaxPreps.

In basketball, Judge averaged a double-double during his junior and senior seasons. Judge averaged 15.3 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game as a junior.

During his final season on the hardwood, Judge averaged 18.2 points per game and 12.8 rebounds per game.

For his senior season on the baseball diamond, Judge had seven home runs, 32 RBIs and a .500 batting average, the Mother Lode League triple crown.

Judge was also a pitcher for the Lions, finishing his senior season at 9-3 with a 0.88 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 20 walks, according to the Stockton Record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.