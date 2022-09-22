ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in crash at FM 1585 & Ave. P Sunday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in far South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 (130th Street) and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a dirt bike...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Teens rob Allsups clerk at gunpoint, arrested after chase, Hobbs police say

HOBBS, NM— Two Hobbs teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning for robbing a convenience store, according to the Hobbs Police Department. According to a social media post from HPD, a store clerk was standing outside of the Allsups convenience store when Daijon Williams, 18, and Javin Najera, 18, held the clerk at gunpoint, attempted steal his vehicle, and forced him back into the store.
FMX 94.5

Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer

Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
LUBBOCK, TX
Terry County, TX
Terry County, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Homecoming Court breaks barriers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It looks and sounds like a typical West Texas Homecoming parade. In Andrews, the cheerleaders choose the Homecoming King nominees, and the football players choose the Homecoming Queen nominees. That’s where the Mustangs decided to take a page out of a new playbook. “I was...
ANDREWS, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
LUBBOCK, TX

