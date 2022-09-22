Read full article on original website
Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels trial expected to start soon in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017. Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He […]
LPD: 1 seriously injured in crash at FM 1585 & Ave. P Sunday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in far South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 (130th Street) and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a dirt bike...
Teens rob Allsups clerk at gunpoint, arrested after chase, Hobbs police say
HOBBS, NM— Two Hobbs teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning for robbing a convenience store, according to the Hobbs Police Department. According to a social media post from HPD, a store clerk was standing outside of the Allsups convenience store when Daijon Williams, 18, and Javin Najera, 18, held the clerk at gunpoint, attempted steal his vehicle, and forced him back into the store.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
Stabbing at Lubbock grocery store parking lot, 1 seriously injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday in the parking lot of H-E-B.
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
Burglar shot by owner, Central Lubbock Wednesday night deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Joe Anthony Flores, 27, was shot and killed, according to Lubbock Police, after attempting to burglarize a building in the 1500 block of 50th Street. When the building owner approached Flores, the two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores. Officers were called to the scene around […]
Lubbock business owner says he shot suspect during burglary attempt
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business owner shot and killed a burglary suspect identified as 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The owner of the business told EverythingLubbock.com he was working late when Flores tried to break in. The two got into a fight and the owner shot […]
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
One seriously hurt after crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian near 54th Street and Slide Road Friday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:54 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. LPD said the northbound […]
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Andrews Homecoming Court breaks barriers
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It looks and sounds like a typical West Texas Homecoming parade. In Andrews, the cheerleaders choose the Homecoming King nominees, and the football players choose the Homecoming Queen nominees. That’s where the Mustangs decided to take a page out of a new playbook. “I was...
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
Lubbock’s Oddities Market Returns to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary
The Oddities Market, a pop-up market place for all things weird and wonderful, returns to celebrate its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th at 408 Ave. J. It will feature over 30 vendors with handmade items for sale. There will also be food trucks and a fire dance performance. In...
Several Injuries Reported After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash that confirmed several injuries. The crash happened on 50th and University Avenue around 3:22 p.m. According to the Lubbock Police Department, the victims involved [..]
Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock. One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road. Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The person crashed in the...
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
