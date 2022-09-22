Read full article on original website
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
dbusiness.com
Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer
Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
bridgemi.com
Parental rights loom large in Michigan election, from governor race to schools
'Parental rights' is becoming a hot topic in school board elections and the governor's race. Republicans feel concerns about sexuality and gender studies in schools are an issue that could win independent voters. Critics say the movement is misguided and springs from conspiracy theories. After more than two years of...
‘Making Black America: Through the Grapevine’ with host Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
“Making Black America: Through the Grapevine” Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. PBS, in partnership with WETA, is proud to present “MAKING BLACK AMERICA: THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE.” This four-part series is from executive producer, host and writer Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”), premieres Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on PBS stations nationwide.
dbusiness.com
WGPR Enduring Legacy Gala 2022
The WGPR Historical Society hosted its annual Enduring Legacy Gala on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The ICON building along Detroit’s riverfront near Belle Isle. The event is a celebration of the legacy of Black people in the media from the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of the first Black-owned television station in the continental U.S. — WGPR-TV. The event raised funds for the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum and Media Center and featured special guest Stephen A. Smith, ESPN sports commentator and media personality. The society presented its inaugural Enduring Legacy Awards to four Detroiters who have promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in their careers: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Arn Tellem, vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons; Greg Kelser, former NBA player and current Detroit Pistons TV color commentator; and Amyre Makupson, former WGPR, WKBD, and WWJ TV anchor. A posthumous award will be presented to the family of WGPR’s founder, William V. Banks. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church
The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
Juvenile jail in state of 'disaster'
Good morning. It is Friday, and we've done some investigating ... Overcrowded and understaffed: These are two big issues Wayne County’s juvenile jail must contend with. Problems at the facility have caused it to operate under a “temporary disaster” plan, which inevitably led to further challenges, including frequent lockdowns.
Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
shelbytwp.org
Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control
The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Ypsilanti residents negotiated directly with developers for the first time. How did it go?
YPSILANTI, MI – More than four years ago, Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson saw a chance to make a big change in how her city worked with developers pitching major projects. At a training in Detroit, she learned about that city’s community benefits ordinance (CBO), a nationally pioneering local law...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting
DETROIT — (AP) — Some teachers and a counselor at a Michigan high school were aware of a teen's troubling interest in guns and violence months before he was accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding others, a lawyer representing victims' families said Thursday. “From literally the...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
