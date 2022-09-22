The WGPR Historical Society hosted its annual Enduring Legacy Gala on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The ICON building along Detroit’s riverfront near Belle Isle. The event is a celebration of the legacy of Black people in the media from the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of the first Black-owned television station in the continental U.S. — WGPR-TV. The event raised funds for the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum and Media Center and featured special guest Stephen A. Smith, ESPN sports commentator and media personality. The society presented its inaugural Enduring Legacy Awards to four Detroiters who have promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in their careers: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Arn Tellem, vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons; Greg Kelser, former NBA player and current Detroit Pistons TV color commentator; and Amyre Makupson, former WGPR, WKBD, and WWJ TV anchor. A posthumous award will be presented to the family of WGPR’s founder, William V. Banks. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO