mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
Blumenthal demands M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by merger
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is demanding that M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by its contentious merger with People’s United Bank.
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason
Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
High Times seeking judges for Massachusetts marijuana
High Time Cannabis Cup competition is looking for judges in Massachusetts to sample products and provide feedback.
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
WCVB
Baker: New England governors 'very worried' about winter energy prices, availability
BOSTON — Massachusetts is waiting to hear back from the Biden administration about what the federal government can do "to enhance our ability to get through the winter, both in terms of having the power available to heat their homes but also hoping to deal with some of the price issues," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
Baker-Polito announced $1 million in grants for 26 projects
To celebrate Climate Week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,217,619 in grant funding for 26 projects through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.
