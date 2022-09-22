ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts

The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

19 Mass. police officers 'off the job' due to failed certification, report says

A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here's what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification

BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

