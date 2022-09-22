Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Perceptron: Multilingual, laughing, Pitfall-playing and streetwise AI
AI systems like OpenAI’s GPT-3 can generate fairly sensical text, or summarize existing text from the web, ebooks and other sources of information. But they’re historically been limited to a single language, limiting both their usefulness and reach. Fortunately, in recent months, research into multilingual systems has accelerated...
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: YouTube takes on TikTok, Spotify adds audiobooks, BeReal takes a dive
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
The ‘ideal runway’ is a myth, isn’t it?
Examples abound: Here’s the ideal amount of money to raise at your Series A round; here’s how many employees you should have before hiring this executive; here’s what stage to hire legal counsel; and, most recently, here’s what percentage of staff you should lay off if you’re unable to access more financing.
Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change
The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the value...
Labour vows to end ‘trickle down’ tech by taking on digital giants
Labour is vowing to end the era of “trickle down” technology by taking on the monopoly held by Silicon Valley’s digital giants.Frontbencher Lucy Powell told The Independent that the party wanted to see digital technology “fairly shared” so it “works for the many, and not just for the few”.The shadow secretary for digital, culture, media and sport said the power of the major US tech giants – such as Google, Apple and Meta – was a “symptom” of unfairness in society.Labour is considering how legislation and new “digital charters” could force tech giants to open up on how they use...
TechCrunch
Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
TechCrunch
Mighty Capital’s thesis is that the best product wins — even more so in a downturn
The San Francisco-based VC firm has a core thesis: The best product wins. And changed macro conditions don’t invalidate it. On the contrary, Mighty Capital’s founding managing partner, SC Moatti, told TechCrunch that it is “perhaps more relevant now than ever.”. SC Moatti is a former Facebook...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: LatAm startup strength, global chip shortage, Visa Bulletin update
“Disengaged or dysfunctional boards aren’t just bad for CEOs and LPs; they’re bad for everyone,” writes Matt Blumberg, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, a realization that spurred him to revise meeting formats to include follow-up surveys and additional outreach. “That is a lot of moving pieces to...
TechCrunch
Instagram Stories under 60 seconds are no longer broken up into clips
“We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in email. “Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips.”. The new change is a...
TechCrunch
Arjun Sethi’s crypto derivatives protocol Nibiru raises maiden funding at $100M valuation
Tribe Capital, Republic Crypto and Kraken invested in the seed round, a source said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public. Sethi co-founded the startups with four industry veterans — including Sankha Banerjee, formerly with Credence Capital and Binance; and Boris Revsin, who co-founded Republic Capital. Nibiru has attracted nearly two dozen contributors from firms including Meta, Reddit, JP Morgan and Yahoo, an investor deck obtained by TechCrunch showed.
TechCrunch
SerMorpheus wants to make NFTs an everyday sight in Indonesia
While Indonesia isn’t the most crypto active in the region — total crypto value received was less than half of Thailand’s from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis — the country is thought to hold huge potential for web3 adoption, thanks to a young and sizable (270 million) population as well as a vibrant Web 2.0 industry.
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
TechCrunch
Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
The company’s global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the device in the Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. The locally produced iPhone units will go on sale in the country later this year. Apple began locally assembling smartphones in India in 2017, but until this year, the iPhone-maker has used the manufacturing...
TechCrunch
Tiger Global, fickle checks and the difficulty of acceleration
When On Deck had to cut its staff twice within a matter of months, its co-founders Erik Torenberg and David Booth published a memo promising to focus more. Thus marked the company’s reversal to its original customer cohort — founders in need of networks and advice. Since that...
TechCrunch
FTX, Uniswap and Visa talk blockchain economy and opportunity at Disrupt
This constant change, combined with plenty of controversy, are just two reasons why we’re thrilled that Brett Harrison, president of FTX US; Mary-Catherine Lader, the COO at Uniswap Labs; and Cuy Sheffield, the VP and global head of crypto at Visa will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
TechCrunch
Disperse, which brings AI-fuelled data to construction projects, raises $16M
Founded out of London in 2015, Disperse effectively creates a digital version of an entire construction site, including visual snapshots that track the progress of work to help all stakeholders — regardless of where they’re based — keep up with things. For this, someone employed on the site (e.g. a project manager) walks around equipped with a standard 360° camera at regular intervals, and the resulting imagery is fed directly into the Disperse platform which processes the visuals and applies computer vision techniques to figure out what’s happening.
TechCrunch
Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services
A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
TechCrunch
How Change co-founders brainstormed their way into entrepreneurship
After graduating college, co-founders Amar Shah and Sonia Nigam were bored with their first ”real jobs,” so through trial and error they came up with the idea to develop an API that processes donations, called Change. They talk with Darrell and Jordan about getting their first customers by literally knocking on shop doors, growing the company while maintaining the close-knit culture, and why incorporating crypto payments was a key part of their growth.
TechCrunch
Netflix’s edition of Night School’s ‘Oxenfree’ is now available to play on iOS and Android
Oxenfree was originally launched in 2016 and was Night School’s debut title. The Netflix edition of the game includes no ads or in-app purchases, and also adds localization support. The game sees players take on the role of Alex, a rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to...
