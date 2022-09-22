ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TechCrunch

Perceptron: Multilingual, laughing, Pitfall-playing and streetwise AI

AI systems like OpenAI’s GPT-3 can generate fairly sensical text, or summarize existing text from the web, ebooks and other sources of information. But they’re historically been limited to a single language, limiting both their usefulness and reach. Fortunately, in recent months, research into multilingual systems has accelerated...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: YouTube takes on TikTok, Spotify adds audiobooks, BeReal takes a dive

Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

The ‘ideal runway’ is a myth, isn’t it?

Examples abound: Here’s the ideal amount of money to raise at your Series A round; here’s how many employees you should have before hiring this executive; here’s what stage to hire legal counsel; and, most recently, here’s what percentage of staff you should lay off if you’re unable to access more financing.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change

The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the value...
MARKETS
The Independent

Labour vows to end ‘trickle down’ tech by taking on digital giants

Labour is vowing to end the era of “trickle down” technology by taking on the monopoly held by Silicon Valley’s digital giants.Frontbencher Lucy Powell told The Independent that the party wanted to see digital technology “fairly shared” so it “works for the many, and not just for the few”.The shadow secretary for digital, culture, media and sport said the power of the major US tech giants – such as Google, Apple and Meta – was a “symptom” of unfairness in society.Labour is considering how legislation and new “digital charters” could force tech giants to open up on how they use...
U.K.
TechCrunch

Byju’s clears $230 million payment to Blackstone for $1 billion Aakash deal

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at $22 billion, had pushed back on some payments for the approximately $1 billion acquisition of the physical education chain last year, citing regulatory clearance. Blackstone, which is also an investor in Byju’s, owned about 38% of Aakash prior to the acquisition. Byju Raveendran, founder...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Instagram Stories under 60 seconds are no longer broken up into clips

“We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in email. “Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips.”. The new change is a...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Arjun Sethi’s crypto derivatives protocol Nibiru raises maiden funding at $100M valuation

Tribe Capital, Republic Crypto and Kraken invested in the seed round, a source said, requesting anonymity as the information is not public. Sethi co-founded the startups with four industry veterans — including Sankha Banerjee, formerly with Credence Capital and Binance; and Boris Revsin, who co-founded Republic Capital. Nibiru has attracted nearly two dozen contributors from firms including Meta, Reddit, JP Morgan and Yahoo, an investor deck obtained by TechCrunch showed.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

SerMorpheus wants to make NFTs an everyday sight in Indonesia

While Indonesia isn’t the most crypto active in the region — total crypto value received was less than half of Thailand’s from July 2021 to June 2022, according to Chainalysis — the country is thought to hold huge potential for web3 adoption, thanks to a young and sizable (270 million) population as well as a vibrant Web 2.0 industry.
WORLD
TechCrunch

A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance

The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

The company’s global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the device in the Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. The locally produced iPhone units will go on sale in the country later this year. Apple began locally assembling smartphones in India in 2017, but until this year, the iPhone-maker has used the manufacturing...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Tiger Global, fickle checks and the difficulty of acceleration

When On Deck had to cut its staff twice within a matter of months, its co-founders Erik Torenberg and David Booth published a memo promising to focus more. Thus marked the company’s reversal to its original customer cohort — founders in need of networks and advice. Since that...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

FTX, Uniswap and Visa talk blockchain economy and opportunity at Disrupt

This constant change, combined with plenty of controversy, are just two reasons why we’re thrilled that Brett Harrison, president of FTX US; Mary-Catherine Lader, the COO at Uniswap Labs; and Cuy Sheffield, the VP and global head of crypto at Visa will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Disperse, which brings AI-fuelled data to construction projects, raises $16M

Founded out of London in 2015, Disperse effectively creates a digital version of an entire construction site, including visual snapshots that track the progress of work to help all stakeholders — regardless of where they’re based — keep up with things. For this, someone employed on the site (e.g. a project manager) walks around equipped with a standard 360° camera at regular intervals, and the resulting imagery is fed directly into the Disperse platform which processes the visuals and applies computer vision techniques to figure out what’s happening.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services

A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
HEALTH SERVICES
TechCrunch

How Change co-founders brainstormed their way into entrepreneurship

After graduating college, co-founders Amar Shah and Sonia Nigam were bored with their first ”real jobs,” so through trial and error they came up with the idea to develop an API that processes donations, called Change. They talk with Darrell and Jordan about getting their first customers by literally knocking on shop doors, growing the company while maintaining the close-knit culture, and why incorporating crypto payments was a key part of their growth.
ECONOMY

