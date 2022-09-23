ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy v England | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and reported transfer target, Jude Bellingham, in action for England as they travel to Italy for a Nations League clash.

England take on Italy in UEFA Nations League A, Group 3 on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and transfer target Jude Bellingham will be in action for Gareth Southgate's team as they look to recover from a poor start to their Nations League campaign.

The game may come too early for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson however after he returned to full training this week after a hamstring injury.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

Italy

The match kicks off at 8:45pm CEST

United States of America

Eastern time  2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick off is at 12:15am IST (Saturday)

Australia

Kick off is at 4:45am AEST (Saturday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Channel 4.

For viewers in Italy, the match can be watched on Rai 1 and RaiPlay.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the Fubo Sports Network.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

England#Uefa Nations League
