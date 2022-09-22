Franco-German broadcaster Arte and Paris-based Miam! Distribution have backed the animated documentary “Boys Boys Boys,” with the European broadcaster set to air the upcoming series next autumn as Miam! handles global sales. Still in production, the project is slated for delivery in mid 2023. Directed by Valentine Vendroux and Clawdia Prolongeau and produced by Melting Productions, the 2D computer animated series will address a young adult and adolescent crowd in order to puncture myths about masculinity. Based on an original idea from Florent Guimberteau, the project won attention at Annecy’s Mifa Pitch Forum in 2020 while winning the prize for best...

TV SERIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO