Veteran forward Jae Crowder requested to not report to Phoenix Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. Crowder, 32, is headed into the final season of his contract paying him $10.1 million but was facing a diminished role as the Suns are expected to increase playing time for forward Cameron Johnson. That is one of several factors that might have led to Crowder's request.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO