ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Texts between Cunningham and Guskiewicz show ACC talks about expanding to Big 10 or Pac 12

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeie7_0i6FXaGs00

When the college sports world was rocked in late June with UCLA and USC bolting the Pac-12 and heading to the Big 10, it signaled a seismic shift in athletics. Eventually, conferences are going to look different and if you’re not on board now, you’re going to get left behind.

We saw rumors regarding UNC and what they would do. Would they leave the ACC? Would the conference try to form a super conference somewhere else?

Now, a few months later some texts released by UNC to The Charlotte Observer’s Andrew Carter show discussions between UNC AD Bubba Cunningham and university chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and what the ACC talked about in a meeting the next day. Among the biggest things in those texts was this:

In his text message conversation with Guskiewicz on June 30, Cunningham went over how Phillips was likely to address the ACC’s presidents and chancellors during their conference call the next morning. One of the talking points, as Cunningham described it:

“Should we explore a partnership with the Big 12 or Pac 12(?)”

Guskiewicz was intrigued: “We could have a super conference both athletically and academically,” he responded. “Probably would need to be called the Atlantic-Pacific Athletic Conference (APAC). Maybe that’s crazy, but if it would get us a better TV deal, it may be worth considering.”

“We need to think about what outcomes we want?” Cunningham wrote back. “What are our priorities? Do we want to maintain all teams in the ACC? Is this a new league? Do we want to have the same number of teams at each school?

“Should we play a national schedule or regional schedule?”

Interesting.

There’s a lot more info in Carter’s piece , which I highly recommend you read at some point. For now, talks appear to be mum but they should start to heat up as more expansion is likely coming across the country.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big 10#Big 12#Unc#American Football#College Football#Acc#Usc#The Charlotte Observer
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Stunning Big 12 Upset Tonight

Kansas State has done it. Adrian Martinez and the Wildcats have upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday night. Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, shined under the bright lights this evening. The veteran college football quarterback had 234 passing yards, 148 rushing, five touchdowns and no turnovers in the massive upset.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday

A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy