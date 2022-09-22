Read full article on original website
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
Hamsters Instagram Comic Inspires Adult Animation Series at Cartoon Forum
Adapted from the popular Instagram comics by Belgian cartoonist Laura Janssens, “Hamsters” was one of several TV show projects aimed at young adults pitched at this year’s edition of Cartoon Forum in Toulouse. The 2D series tells the story of Philippe and Giovanni, a couple of gay hamsters who look at and comment on the world from their cage. Born during lockdown, the characters were inspired by the Dutch word “hamsteren” which means hoarding, as people started panic buying household essentials when the pandemic broke out. The pair have very different personalities which make them complementary: While Giovanni wants to live an Insta-perfect...
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
The Burley Straw Maze Is An Epic Family Fall Adventure Opening Soon
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
