Praise for Nashville’s 40th African Street Festival￼
Nashville was privy to celebrate the 40th African Street Festival taking place September 16-18 at Hadley Park. This celebratory and joyous event was well attended and praised by all those committed to learning and exploring more about our African American culture and heritage. Mother nature graced us with beautiful weather...
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 110)￼
Are you sure you’re living the life that God intends? Sometimes we go a lifetime not knowing if we are “doing the right thing,” according to what God wants us to do. We’re not always sure if the correct decisions were made along life’s journey. But sometimes we follow God’s voice and take the ride as it comes, even when it may not seem comfortable.
Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober
Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
South Nashville homeless camp cleaned up in May reappears
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The homeless camp off of Nolensville Road in South Nashville reappeared and another Nashville business waiting on Metro council to approve $50 million dollars in funding to help find a long-term solution. It's been an ongoing problem for years and the homeless camp has been clouding...
'The Fontanel' estate, formerly owned by Barbara Mandrell, to be auctioned in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 30,000 square foot mansion and event space, formerly owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell, will be auctioned in Nashville. Bob Parks Auction has announced that 'The Fontanel', a sprawling 221 acre estate which includes a distillery and winery, is currently looking for new ownership.
Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!
NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Locals voice concerns on possible new Nashville football stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- As Nashville city leaders debate the future of Nissan Stadium taxpayers are coming forward with their concerns. The Tennessee Titans say the stadium is in disrepair and would cost Nashvillians $1.8 billion to repair through the rest of the city's lease and a new stadium would cost about $2.2 billion. Metro council is currently working to compare whether they should repair the existing stadium or build new.
Houston's success in addressing homelessness is model Nashville hopes to use
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is hoping to get $50 million to address homelessness, but Metro Council still needs to approve the funds. The investment comes as folks across the city have expressed frustrations over how the city's handled the issue. Nashville plans to use the “Housing First,” model,...
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
MTSU Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni
Alumni Association will recognize recipients at Homecoming Oct. 14-15 Middle Tennessee State University is again recognizing outstanding alumni who represent excellence and distinction through their professional careers, loyal support and service to the broader community. From 1960 to present, the MTSU Alumni Association has recognized accomplished alumni with the association’s...
Historic Morris Building Should Become Civil Rights Museum, Not Sold
Despite all the impressive sounding rhetoric that you hear during Black History Month and some of the recent markers and streets getting new names, African American accomplishments and landmarks are not given the exposure and attention they deserve. There are some 95,000 entries across the country that carry this designation from the National Register of Historic Places as “sites deemed worthy of preservation by the federal government.”
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Stephanie Davis shows the 'light of Christ' as national director of The Miracle League
Murfreesboro, Tennessee, hosted The Miracle League All-Star game last weekend, where more than 200 local volunteers, 75 directors and 125 players from two countries, 20 states and more than 25 cities came together. Thanks to Stephanie Davis, the national program director, these leagues are available to children with special needs...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
