Aynor, SC

Pickleball brings hundreds to the Grand Strand for club tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the largest pickleball tournaments in South Carolina was held in Myrtle Beach this weekend. The Carolina Coastal Pickleball club hosted over 700 players during the five-day event. The sport has been around since 1965, but has gained popularity in the last few...
North America Diving Dogs take a plunge in Murrells Inlet

MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday afternoon, North American Diving Dogs (NADD) hit the deck and took a dive at a sanctioned dog dock diving event in Murrells Inlet. Diving dogs is a sport for canines. NEW: Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified.
Horry County dog is a contender for 'America's Favorite Pet'

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — An Aynor woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet. Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS "America’s Favorite Pet" contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook. In the first round, Bailey beat out 81...
Police discover skeletal remains in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after officials discovered skeletal remains beneath dense vegetation in Georgetown. According to Georgetown Police Department, skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”  GPD says bones were spotted beneath vegetation.  The exact location of the […]
32 Best Things to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach right is up there with the best places to visit in the US. My family visited Myrtle Beach every winter and it was one of the first road trips Dave and I ever took together. For snowbirds, Myrtle Beach is a great alternative to Florida when heading south for Spring Break. This resort city is great for families and adults alike with endless sandy beaches, golf courses, (both full and mini), and plenty of attractions to keep you busy.
Welcome to Halloween, SC! City of Conway renamed for spooky season

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Conway made a big announcement Friday, to rename the city Halloween, SC for the spooky season. Conway has been loading up the events calendar for October, looking to make themselves a destination for this Halloween season. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy made the big...
2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
“N” is for North Myrtle Beach

“N” is for North Myrtle Beach (Horry County; 2020 population 16,604). North Myrtle Beach anchors the northern end of South Carolina’s Grand Strand. Until the 1920s the area was used primarily by locals for recreation. With the automobile came paved roads and bridges that linked Horry County to the rest of South Carolina. By the 1940s communities were evolving along the north strand. After Hurricane Hazel (1954), many homes and businesses vanished or made inhabitable. Owners sold their property at bargain prices resulting in large parcels available for hotels and other commercial enterprises. In 1968 Cherry Grove, Ocean Drive Beach, Crescent Beach, and Windy Hill consolidated into North Myrtle Beach. Atlantic Beach declined the invitation to join. In the 1970s multistory condominiums and hotels began replacing single-family housing as North Myrtle Beach became a tourist mecca.
One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
