Purcellville, VA

fox5dc.com

DC Fire and EMS honors fallen firefighters

On Saturday, fire officials in D.C. honored firefighters who died in the line of duty this past year. The ceremony was the final event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the D.C. Fire Squad. FOX 5 photojournalist Aaron Kurtz was there to capture the special ceremony.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In Virginia

Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia. 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in Howard County hit-and-run crash

ELKRIDGE, Md. - Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist dead in Howard County. According to Howard County Police, thief incident happened around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday along Maryland Route 175 westbound between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge. Police say a...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Search for Bailey's Crossroads shooter underway

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - The search is on for a shooter in Fairfax County who is responsible for damaging several cars and putting many people in danger. The shooting Friday morning was near a very busy shopping area and the situation even caused two local schools – including Wakefield High School – to go on lockdown.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into vehicle, crash on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle before it overturned and crashed along a section of Interstate 295 in D.C. Officers say the crash was reported just before midnight on the off-ramp of Kenilworth Avenue in the northeast. Police say a suspect...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies

Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA

