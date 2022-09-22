Read full article on original website
Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt
Woodbridge police responded to a tanker fire in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike this morning.
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
Virginia State Police investigate deadly five-vehicle crash in Page County
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County.
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
Virginia police issue shelter-in-place after cars found with bullet holes
FAIRFAX, Va. (WJLA) — Shots were fired in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia Friday morning, leaving several vehicles damaged by the gunfire and prompting a shelter-in-place, according to Fairfax County Police Department. About two to three vehicles in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street were...
DC Fire and EMS honors fallen firefighters
On Saturday, fire officials in D.C. honored firefighters who died in the line of duty this past year. The ceremony was the final event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the D.C. Fire Squad. FOX 5 photojournalist Aaron Kurtz was there to capture the special ceremony.
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Manassas
It wad determined that the driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was heading south on Sudley Road when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. After the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius that was heading south on Sudley Road.
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In Virginia
Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia. 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.
Motorcyclist killed in Howard County hit-and-run crash
ELKRIDGE, Md. - Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist dead in Howard County. According to Howard County Police, thief incident happened around 3:05 a.m. on Sunday along Maryland Route 175 westbound between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge. Police say a...
Search for Bailey's Crossroads shooter underway
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - The search is on for a shooter in Fairfax County who is responsible for damaging several cars and putting many people in danger. The shooting Friday morning was near a very busy shopping area and the situation even caused two local schools – including Wakefield High School – to go on lockdown.
Virginia State Police investigating Hanover 4-car crash on I-95 that killed Stafford man
The Virginia State Police Department is investigating a deadly four-car crash that occurred on Interstate 95 in Hanover County Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
Man dead after shots fired into vehicle, crash on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle before it overturned and crashed along a section of Interstate 295 in D.C. Officers say the crash was reported just before midnight on the off-ramp of Kenilworth Avenue in the northeast. Police say a suspect...
Father Critically Hurt While Saving Family Dog From House Fire in Northern Virginia
A father is hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after rescuing his family's dog from a fire at their home in Prince William County, Virginia, overnight Wednesday. Flames erupted from the home in the Lake Ridge area of the county shortly after midnight Wednesday. A mother and daughter escaped the house...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
