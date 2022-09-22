ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

New Baby Alert! El Paso Zoo welcomes Mongolian horse

 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The newborn Przewalski horse also known as the Mongolian horse, is the third of its kind born at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“We are excited for the birth of our new Przewalski’s horse and the fact that we are contributing to the conservation and survival of the species,” said El Paso Zoo Collections Supervisor Griselda Martinez. “Currently, the family is doing well. They are under the close watch and care of the Przewalski’s horse team.”

The new female zoo family member was born Tuesday morning on September 20. Zoo officials said both mom and foal are ready to welcome visitors.

This is the third filly born to the zoo’s adult Przewalski’s horses, Brianna and Vitalis. The first filly, Misha, was born in 2018 and was transferred to a facility in Minnesota. The second filly, Holly, was transferred to a San Diego Safari Park.

“The fact that we have such good parents, and we are able to consistently deliver new baby animals to help the species is even better – plus, who doesn’t like a baby,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano.

Zoo officials told KTSM the Przewalski horse, an endangered species can only be found in zoos and captive populations around the world. They became extinct in the wild back in the 1960s.

