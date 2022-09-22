Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois 72nd House race: Johnson & Martens on inflation and SAFE-T Act
Candidates vying to replace Mike Halpin in Illinois House of Representatives. Countdown to the election: It’s 44 days away. Today we focus on the race to replace Mike Halpin, who is now running for state senate. The Illinois 72nd District seat that largely represents Rock Island County pits Democrat...
IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates
Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As REAL ID Deadline Draws Closer, Here's What Illinois Residents Need to Know
As Illinois residents renew their driver’s licenses in coming months, they’ll be faced with the decision on whether to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, as the federally-mandated identification will be required in a wide variety of circumstances beginning next year. The REAL ID Act institutes a strict set...
wcbu.org
Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses
A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois could receive one-time check worth up to $700
Residents in Illinois are set to receive up to $700 in tax rebates this week as part of the state's family relief plan, which looks to provide financial support amid increased expenses in the state. The tax rebates are part of a bill proposed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel...
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College launch ‘Second Chance Pell Experimental Site’
EAST MOLINE – Earlier this month was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state – including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023. Launched in 2021, APEP is a full-time liberal arts Augustana College Bachelor of Arts degree program offered to individuals in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center.
There's Still Time Left to Fill Out a Form for Income and Property Tax Rebates as Checks Roll Out
While income tax and property tax rebate checks have started to roll out as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, there is still time left to fill out a form to find out if you're eligible for a rebate. The plan, approved in April, offers the one-time rebates to...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces commitment of $2.6 billion in soybean and corn purchases by Taiwanese government
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced on Friday a letter of intent alongside Taiwanese leaders and dignitaries for the sale of approximately $2 billion of Illinois soybeans and $600 million of Illinois corn over the next two years. Officials said the agreement will follow a 2019 two-year agreement for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
$300 tax rebate for select retirees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are an older adult or retired and did not have to file an income tax return for 2021, you may be eligible for $300. The Illinois Department of Aging encourages older adults to submit the form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue to get a rebate. “Many Illinois […]
Illinois tax rebate: Do I get one? When is it coming?
Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?
illinoisnewsroom.org
Gaming execs: Illinois could join states allowing internet casino gambling.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Illinois is among the states most likely to soon adopt internet gambling, according to panelists in a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Speaking Friday at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, executives of online gambling companies said the rapid growth of sports betting provides a ready-made infrastructure and regulatory apparatus for online casino games.
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 135K doses of new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in last week
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new COVID-19 vaccines since it was authorized in September. They said this brings the total number of bivalent vaccines administered in Illinois to 341,000. According to IDPH, this announcement...
Comments / 2