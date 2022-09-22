ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Herald & Review

Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot

Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois 72nd House race: Johnson & Martens on inflation and SAFE-T Act

Candidates vying to replace Mike Halpin in Illinois House of Representatives. Countdown to the election: It’s 44 days away. Today we focus on the race to replace Mike Halpin, who is now running for state senate. The Illinois 72nd District seat that largely represents Rock Island County pits Democrat...
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates

Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses

A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College launch ‘Second Chance Pell Experimental Site’

EAST MOLINE – Earlier this month was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state – including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023. Launched in 2021, APEP is a full-time liberal arts Augustana College Bachelor of Arts degree program offered to individuals in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCIA

$300 tax rebate for select retirees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are an older adult or retired and did not have to file an income tax return for 2021, you may be eligible for $300. The Illinois Department of Aging encourages older adults to submit the form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue to get a rebate. “Many Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Gaming execs: Illinois could join states allowing internet casino gambling.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Illinois is among the states most likely to soon adopt internet gambling, according to panelists in a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Speaking Friday at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, executives of online gambling companies said the rapid growth of sports betting provides a ready-made infrastructure and regulatory apparatus for online casino games.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE

