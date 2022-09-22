ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Locals voice concerns on possible new Nashville football stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- As Nashville city leaders debate the future of Nissan Stadium taxpayers are coming forward with their concerns. The Tennessee Titans say the stadium is in disrepair and would cost Nashvillians $1.8 billion to repair through the rest of the city's lease and a new stadium would cost about $2.2 billion. Metro council is currently working to compare whether they should repair the existing stadium or build new.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
MACON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
HARTSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
fox17.com

MTSU adjunct professor pens official U.S. Space Force song

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Tennessee professor has written the anthem for the United States' newest military branch, Space Force. Jamie Teachenor, adjunct professor of songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment, penned “Semper Supra,” which the Space Force officially adopted on September 20, MTSU announced. Space Force became part of the Air Force in December of 2019.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

NDOT to add electric bike pilot program in Nashville

Hundreds of electric bikes are coming to the streets of Nashville. Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 35 e-bike racks will be added across areas of south and west Nashville. This is part of a pilot program. The e-bikes will not be allowed in downtown or East Nashville and if people try to take them their it won't go well.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mccann
Person
Mario Cristobal
fox17.com

Another 16-year-old student brought firearm to Pear Cohn High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville Public Schools has experienced multiple online threats in the last few weeks across Davidson County but the most recent incident is different with an eleventh grader bringing a loaded gun to Pearl Cohn High School. The scary situation happening Friday where metro police say a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Nashville Police search for man who tried to rob Regions Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is working to identify and arrest a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank on Friday morning. MNPD says the man entered the 2250 Murfreesboro Pike location and handed the teller a note demanding money. The clerk responded to him the drawer...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Kentucky State#Florida State#Raiders#American Football#College Sports#Acc Network Rrb#Texas A M#Ap#The Blue Raiders#Qb Tyler Van Dyke
fox17.com

South Nashville homeless camp cleaned up in May reappears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The homeless camp off of Nolensville Road in South Nashville reappeared and another Nashville business waiting on Metro council to approve $50 million dollars in funding to help find a long-term solution. It's been an ongoing problem for years and the homeless camp has been clouding...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Film Festival: Weeklong celebration of screenings starts Sept. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 53rd Nashville Film Festival kicks off next week for seven days of film, music, and culture. Live screenings of more than 150 films will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at the Belcourt Theatre, the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Virgin Hotels Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Nashville Police ask for help identifying fatal hit & run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit & run crash n Wednesday night. Police report the hit & run took place around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bell Road. 37-year-old Paul Chadwick died from injuries after being struck by the white SUV.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox17.com

Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy