Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Locals voice concerns on possible new Nashville football stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- As Nashville city leaders debate the future of Nissan Stadium taxpayers are coming forward with their concerns. The Tennessee Titans say the stadium is in disrepair and would cost Nashvillians $1.8 billion to repair through the rest of the city's lease and a new stadium would cost about $2.2 billion. Metro council is currently working to compare whether they should repair the existing stadium or build new.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
fox17.com
Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
fox17.com
Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
MTSU adjunct professor pens official U.S. Space Force song
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Tennessee professor has written the anthem for the United States' newest military branch, Space Force. Jamie Teachenor, adjunct professor of songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment, penned “Semper Supra,” which the Space Force officially adopted on September 20, MTSU announced. Space Force became part of the Air Force in December of 2019.
fox17.com
'The Fontanel' estate, formerly owned by Barbara Mandrell, to be auctioned in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 30,000 square foot mansion and event space, formerly owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell, will be auctioned in Nashville. Bob Parks Auction has announced that 'The Fontanel', a sprawling 221 acre estate which includes a distillery and winery, is currently looking for new ownership.
fox17.com
NDOT to add electric bike pilot program in Nashville
Hundreds of electric bikes are coming to the streets of Nashville. Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 35 e-bike racks will be added across areas of south and west Nashville. This is part of a pilot program. The e-bikes will not be allowed in downtown or East Nashville and if people try to take them their it won't go well.
fox17.com
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox17.com
Man arrested for allegedly throwing kitten into fire pit in Portland, Tennessee
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police have arrested a man accused of throwing a kitten into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee. Richard Russell, 39, is booked into the Sumner County Jail for aggravated cruelty to animals. The kitten was found earlier this week with severe burns. Nonprofit organization True...
fox17.com
THP investigating deadly crash on I-40 in Wilson County Friday morning
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in Wilson County. The crash involved multiple vehicles and THP says that the accident was deadly. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
fox17.com
Another 16-year-old student brought firearm to Pear Cohn High School
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville Public Schools has experienced multiple online threats in the last few weeks across Davidson County but the most recent incident is different with an eleventh grader bringing a loaded gun to Pearl Cohn High School. The scary situation happening Friday where metro police say a...
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police search for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is working to identify and arrest a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank on Friday morning. MNPD says the man entered the 2250 Murfreesboro Pike location and handed the teller a note demanding money. The clerk responded to him the drawer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
South Nashville homeless camp cleaned up in May reappears
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The homeless camp off of Nolensville Road in South Nashville reappeared and another Nashville business waiting on Metro council to approve $50 million dollars in funding to help find a long-term solution. It's been an ongoing problem for years and the homeless camp has been clouding...
fox17.com
Nashville Film Festival: Weeklong celebration of screenings starts Sept. 29
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 53rd Nashville Film Festival kicks off next week for seven days of film, music, and culture. Live screenings of more than 150 films will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at the Belcourt Theatre, the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Virgin Hotels Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre.
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police ask for help identifying fatal hit & run driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit & run crash n Wednesday night. Police report the hit & run took place around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bell Road. 37-year-old Paul Chadwick died from injuries after being struck by the white SUV.
fox17.com
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
fox17.com
Non-profit says they could house 500-600 more Nashvillians under mayor's homeless plan
A line of beds and a cluster of couches line the basement of McKendree United Methodist Church in Nashville. It’s a modest setup, but for people experiencing homelessness, this dormitory is the first step toward a brighter future with the Community Care Foundation. “We start by serving individuals with...
Comments / 0