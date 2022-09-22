Read full article on original website
Local Weather History: The Historic Snow & Early Freeze of September 1942
The earliest snowfall on record for part of the viewing area occurred September 25, 1942. The highest total in the viewing area was 4" at Wheatfield. At West Lafayette, a the trace of snow on September 25, was the earliest on record by 12 days (beating October 6, 1906). No additional snow was recorded until November 10 with a trace. After that, there was none until November 28 (trace) before 3.0" fell on November 29.
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette. Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances. The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz,...
SIA Subaru Color 5K registration is open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — SIA is getting ready to welcome its participants next week for the 8th annual Subaru Color 5K next week. The event benefits Students In Action, a program teaching students in grades 6 through 12 about leadership through community service. This year's run will also...
Brokerage Brewing Company hosts Bröktoberfest
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local brewery is taking advantage of the first day of fall by kicking off its annual Bröktoberfest. The four-day festival celebrates the Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest right at the Brokerage Brewing Company. On the back porch was a Bavarian-inspired Oktoberfest tent, live...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Minnesota Enters Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll Ahead of Game Against Purdue
Purdue football resumes Big Ten play next week on the road against No. 21 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a huge victory over the Michigan State Spartans.
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations
A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member. Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018,...
Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan
The City of Fishers approved two-thirds of a $1.1 billion economic development plan Sept. 19. Andretti Global, Stevanato Group and the expansion of the Fishers District were all topics of conversation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Both the Andretti Global and the Stevanato Group projects were approved and will move forward with construction.
West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Purdue Boilermakers will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. It was close but no cigar for the Boilermakers as they...
Repairs are underway after two train cars derail and fall into Wabash River
Repairs are underway after four train cars derailed in Lafayette on Wednesday and two fell into the Wabash River. The train cars belonged to Norfolk Southern, one of the five biggest rail companies in the U.S. and among the railroad companies currently part of an ongoing labor dispute with workers.
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Cleanup schedule for derailed train unclear
There's still no estimate on cleanup time for the four derailed Norfolk Southern train cars that came off of buckled tracks in Lafayette, Connor Spielmaker, the company's media manager, said in an email. No one was injured, he said. The cars, two of which fell into the Wabash River, were...
BREAKING: Fire at St. James Lutheran gymnasium
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirmed to News 18 authorities responded to a fire in the gymnasium at Saint James Lutheran School Sunday night. No other details were available as of the publication of this article. A radio transmission from the Lafayette Fire Department around 10:00 p.m. marked...
