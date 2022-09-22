ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Historic Snow & Early Freeze of September 1942

The earliest snowfall on record for part of the viewing area occurred September 25, 1942. The highest total in the viewing area was 4" at Wheatfield. At West Lafayette, a the trace of snow on September 25, was the earliest on record by 12 days (beating October 6, 1906). No additional snow was recorded until November 10 with a trace. After that, there was none until November 28 (trace) before 3.0" fell on November 29.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette. Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances. The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

SIA Subaru Color 5K registration is open

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — SIA is getting ready to welcome its participants next week for the 8th annual Subaru Color 5K next week. The event benefits Students In Action, a program teaching students in grades 6 through 12 about leadership through community service. This year's run will also...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Brokerage Brewing Company hosts Bröktoberfest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local brewery is taking advantage of the first day of fall by kicking off its annual Bröktoberfest. The four-day festival celebrates the Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest right at the Brokerage Brewing Company. On the back porch was a Bavarian-inspired Oktoberfest tent, live...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan

The City of Fishers approved two-thirds of a $1.1 billion economic development plan Sept. 19. Andretti Global, Stevanato Group and the expansion of the Fishers District were all topics of conversation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Both the Andretti Global and the Stevanato Group projects were approved and will move forward with construction.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

City of Fishers looks at redistricting

The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

YMCA Gives Reason for Closure

The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Cleanup schedule for derailed train unclear

There's still no estimate on cleanup time for the four derailed Norfolk Southern train cars that came off of buckled tracks in Lafayette, Connor Spielmaker, the company's media manager, said in an email. No one was injured, he said. The cars, two of which fell into the Wabash River, were...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: Fire at St. James Lutheran gymnasium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirmed to News 18 authorities responded to a fire in the gymnasium at Saint James Lutheran School Sunday night. No other details were available as of the publication of this article. A radio transmission from the Lafayette Fire Department around 10:00 p.m. marked...
LAFAYETTE, IN

