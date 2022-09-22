Read full article on original website
Related
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Benzinga
Alibaba Rises, Nio Muted But EV Rivals Rally: Hong Kong Stocks Buck The Trend As Asia Markets Bleed
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Monday, defying a wider Asia trend as most markets in the region were still plagued by negative sentiment triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike and outlook. The benchmark Hang Seng was 0.27% higher in early trading, while bourses in...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $23M In Gene-Editing Company's Shares As They Slump 10% In A Month
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday raised its stake in clinical stage genetics medicine company Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV via two of its exchange-traded funds. Together, the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG bought over 675,000 shares, valued at over $23 million, based on Friday’s closing price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Benzinga
Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
UK bonds slump after sterling plunges to record low against dollar – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as sterling slumps to a record low against the US dollar
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says White-Collar Jobs Bubble 'Bursting Right Before Our Eyes'
“Big Short” fame investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry has yet again sounded the alarm on white-collar jobs burgeoning unsustainably amid a falling market and fears of an economic recession. What Happened: Burry, late on Sunday, tweeted that the "white collar employment bubble is bursting right before our...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Here's Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Is Heading Below $14,000
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten recently said that technology indices are due for further declines, and he believes the drop will drive Bitcoin BTC/USD to new bear market lows. Merten said that a fall for the NASDAQ is bad news for Bitcoin and gives a rough price target for the leading digital asset.
Benzinga
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
Looking For An Entry To Trade Semiconductors Bearish? This ETF Offers 3X Leverage
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares SOXS was flying higher during Friday's session after gapping up to start Thursday’s trading day and rallying 6.37% off the open. The semiconductor sector recently suffered a downturn that took shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA down...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Why Jim Cramer Turned Bearish On This Chipmaker
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The Federal Reserve shook the markets this week, raising its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months.
Bill Ackman's Protégé Holds These 3 High Yielding Stocks For Passive Income And Steady Gains
Sachem Head Capital Management, founded and managed by Scott Ferguson in 2012, is a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York City. After graduating from Stanford University in 2003, where he met Bill Ackman, Ferguson became the first analyst and partner of Pershing Square Capital. Sachem Head currently has...
Benzinga
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation PLC PLC.U))) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows...
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
88K+
Followers
168K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0