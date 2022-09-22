Read full article on original website
‘Mason Jar BBQ’ opens its doors in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – “Mason Jar BBQ” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at its Fairmont location on Friday. After the ribbon cutting, officials were invited inside to try samples of the ribs that the restaurant had smoked. They could even order food from the menu if they wanted. Owner, Steve Reese talked […]
Montgomery Fall Festival to take place this weekend
MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Montgomery Fall Festival returns to the Mountain State this weekend and promises an evening of fun for the whole family. Set to begin at 11:00am and run until 5:00pm, the festival will be held at the Montgomery Community Center at 612 3rd Avenue in Montgomery on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
WTAP
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend. With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel. “This...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells couple
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way. Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter. “You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
wchstv.com
Town Center value, parking garage taxes topics at Kanawha County Commission meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The value of the Charleston Town Center and questions about taxes on the parking garage next to the mall were discussed Thursday at the Kanawha County Commission meeting. Jim Hull, the mall's owner, approved last year's assessment on the Town Center, but now Hull wants...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Sept. 25
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in a down market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
WDTV
Robert Cottingham
Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WTAP
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
WDTV
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St. Officials said the bus went into a ditch. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were...
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
Montgomery Fire Department perform successful rescue mission
MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Montgomery Fire Department reported a successful rescue mission took place yesterday, September 22, 2022. According to a post on their Facebook page, just after 8:30 p.m. Montgomery Fire Department members were dispatched for a search and rescue call on Cotton Hill Mountain. The Armstrong Creek and Fayetteville Fire Department were […]
Haunted tours in the Tri-State
(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
WDTV
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time flies, it’s week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia infrastructure council OKs funds for Ritchie County project
CHARLESTON — A water project in Ritchie County was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council. The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and the water treatment plant. The agency will receive $1.8 million with funds also from the Ritchie County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Energy Company Plans $500 Million West Virginia Industrial Campus
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway...
Randolph Co. school superintendent requests a third PRO officer
Randolph County superintendent Debra Schmidlin went before the Randolph County Commission to discuss the benefits of current prevention resource officers (PRO), and how she believes the county is in need of a third.
