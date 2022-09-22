ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties have finalized an agreement with the state guaranteeing their counties water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
PSC lawyer: Georgia Power poised to seek several rate hikes

ATLANTA — A nearly 12% rate increase Georgia Power is seeking is just one of four the utility will be requesting during the next three years, a staff lawyer for the state Public Service Commission said Tuesday. If the PSC approves all four, the average residential customer bill could...
GEORGIA STATE
Sandy Hook, CT
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
Georgia braces for Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA — Georgia emergency management officials activated the State Operations Center Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to reach Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week before potentially moving into Georgia. A hurricane watch was in effect Monday along much of Florida’s west coast, including the...
GEORGIA STATE
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing

A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
HATTIESBURG, MS

